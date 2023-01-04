 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Martucci: Record highs challenged Wednesday, with a few hours of rain

Wednesday will take another step up the thermometer from Tuesday, with widespread 60s inland and potentially a record high along the way.

Most of the daytime hours will be good for outdoor work and play. However, a few hours of rain are on the way.

Through 2 p.m., most outdoor activities will be just fine. It will look like rain with all of the clouds, it will feel like rain with the mild, damp air. However, it will not rain until then, minus a sprinkle.

Rain will begin between 2 and 4 p.m. across southeastern New Jersey. It will fall for a few hours, and if you’re in Cape May County, I can’t rule out a thunderstorm. Expect a few delays on the roads, as it will be heaviest during the p.m. rush hour.

Wednesday 4PM.JPG

Between 7 and 9 p.m., the rain will move out of here. Totals will generally be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches, a bit more toward Exit 0.

Futurecast 2.JPG

The other story for the day will be the warmth. The record high temperature in Lower Township of 64 degrees may fall, as I have a high of 64 for there. Records date to the 1890s in Lower, so it would be impressive.

Elsewhere, inland spots will be in the 60s, but no records are expected at our other main reporting sites in Millville or at Atlantic City International Airport.

The shore will be cooler, thanks to the chilly ocean. Highs will “only” be in the mid-50s, about 10 degrees shy of records but also about 10 degrees above average for early January.

Clouds will hang on overnight. A sprinkle will be possible at any point. Evening temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s. Record warm low temperatures may fall. It’ll be a good night to leave the windows open.

By the time we start Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The sun will start to come out far inland, like in Hammonton, but it’ll take until noon for the sun to be shining everywhere.

Cooler air will work itself in from the west, though. We’ll reach our highs late morning — 60 inland with mid-50s at the coast — before falling into the afternoon. By sunset, we should be in the 40s.

This will be the shift from the early spring pattern to one more like January. We’ll tumble down into the low and mid-40s by Friday morning, cooler but still a bit above average.

Temperatures will fall back to January averages for the week of Jan. 8. However, meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say no deep, long lasting cold will be around. Still, two storms systems will potentially be around. This will include a large one for the end of the week. ABOUT SNOW SEARCH For longer range weather forecasts, tune into Snow Search with Meteorologist Joe Martucci of The Press of Atlantic City and Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch every Monday. The two looks at the weather pattern for the following week, pointing out weather trends that could bring snow and cold to the Mid-Atlantic.

The same will hold true for Friday. Highs will be 45 to 50 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds.

The seasonable January weather will arrive over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-40s both days.

Weekend System.JPG

The more important thing to watch out for is what will come from a fairly weak storm Saturday p.m. to Sunday a.m. There may be enough cold air for snow to mix in with the rain. If it does, I expect little to no accumulation. I’ll firm up the snow chances in the next column.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

