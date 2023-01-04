Martucci: Record highs challenged Wednesday, with a few hours of rain

Wednesday will take another step up the thermometer from Tuesday, with widespread 60s inland and potentially a record high along the way.

Most of the daytime hours will be good for outdoor work and play. However, a few hours of rain are on the way.

Through 2 p.m., most outdoor activities will be just fine. It will look like rain with all of the clouds, it will feel like rain with the mild, damp air. However, it will not rain until then, minus a sprinkle.

South Jersey's top 10 weather events of 2022 The top 10 weather events of 2022 encapsulate the range of weather we have in South Jersey. …

Rain will begin between 2 and 4 p.m. across southeastern New Jersey. It will fall for a few hours, and if you’re in Cape May County, I can’t rule out a thunderstorm. Expect a few delays on the roads, as it will be heaviest during the p.m. rush hour.

Between 7 and 9 p.m., the rain will move out of here. Totals will generally be between 0.10 and 0.25 inches, a bit more toward Exit 0.

The other story for the day will be the warmth. The record high temperature in Lower Township of 64 degrees may fall, as I have a high of 64 for there. Records date to the 1890s in Lower, so it would be impressive.

Elsewhere, inland spots will be in the 60s, but no records are expected at our other main reporting sites in Millville or at Atlantic City International Airport.

The shore will be cooler, thanks to the chilly ocean. Highs will “only” be in the mid-50s, about 10 degrees shy of records but also about 10 degrees above average for early January.

Clouds will hang on overnight. A sprinkle will be possible at any point. Evening temperatures will slowly fall through the 50s. Record warm low temperatures may fall. It’ll be a good night to leave the windows open.

By the time we start Thursday morning, temperatures will be in the mid-50s. The sun will start to come out far inland, like in Hammonton, but it’ll take until noon for the sun to be shining everywhere.

Cooler air will work itself in from the west, though. We’ll reach our highs late morning — 60 inland with mid-50s at the coast — before falling into the afternoon. By sunset, we should be in the 40s.

This will be the shift from the early spring pattern to one more like January. We’ll tumble down into the low and mid-40s by Friday morning, cooler but still a bit above average.

The same will hold true for Friday. Highs will be 45 to 50 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds.

The seasonable January weather will arrive over the weekend. Highs will be in the mid-40s both days.

The more important thing to watch out for is what will come from a fairly weak storm Saturday p.m. to Sunday a.m. There may be enough cold air for snow to mix in with the rain. If it does, I expect little to no accumulation. I’ll firm up the snow chances in the next column.