Martucci: Rain showers with tidal flooding Sunday, light snow possible Monday

It won’t be a washout, but Sunday showers will bring a dreary day. Morning tidal flooding will be around for a few hours, too. Cold air arrives Monday as we dry out. We then await a late-week storm, which can bring our first snowflakes.

Besides a few sprinkles east of the Garden State Parkway, we have a dry morning on tap. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s to low 40s, with a northeast wind.

That wind will bring another morning of tidal flooding. This will be a little less widespread than Saturday. From 9 a.m. to noon, you can see up to 3 inches of salt water on the susceptible roads at and near the shore. Most roads will be flood free, but when you see water on the road, stay away from it. The salt water can damage your vehicle over time.

Rain will start between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. as temperatures peak around 50 degrees. The rain will be scattered for the rest of the day. So it won’t be a washout, but the chunks of dry time will be in the morning, good for the Santa Hustle races on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The rain will take a break starting between 5 and 7 p.m. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s as winds turn to the chilly northwest.

It’ll be a long break. The inland low-pressure system will pass offshore. This will then link up with an offshore low. It’ll strengthen into a coastal storm and, as it pulls away, we’ll get a finishing shot of precipitation.

That will be between 5 and 10 a.m. Monday for up to 90 minutes as it snakes down the coast. It’s here where our first snow of the season is possible for many. With subfreezing temperatures just aloft and surface temperatures in the 30s, it’s possible we’ll be in a winter wonderland to kick off the week. If it does snow, though, we’d only accumulate on car tops and mulch.

Once that passes, we’ll see increasing sunshine on a chilly day. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s, about five degrees below average for mid-December.

Monday evening will be clean, bone dry and fairly calm. Without a blanket of clouds to keep in the “heat” from the day, or winds to mix the daytime air, temperatures will fall quickly. By midnight, we’ll be in the 20s inland, around 32 at the coast.

In the rural Pine Barrens, lows will be in the upper teens. Inland spots outside of there will be in the lower 20s. Longport and the shore will be around 30 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be nearly similar. The mornings will start in the 20s inland and around 30 at the coast. Daytime highs will be in the low to perhaps mid-40s. Sunshine will prevail, more so Tuesday, though. By Wednesday, a blanket of high clouds will filter out some sunshine as our next storm comes.

That next storm will primarily be a rainmaker. However, snow will be possible at the very front. It’ll come down to timing. If the storm starts Thursday afternoon, at the warmest part of the day, we’ll be all plain rain.

However, if it can get going in the colder morning, snow will be possible for a brief period of time. The warming easterly wind may not raise temperatures all that much yet.