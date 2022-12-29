Martucci: High-pressure system brings warm temperatures through New Year's Day

During the summer, we say Bermuda high-pressure systems bring hazy, hot and humid weather.

During the winter, the same Bermuda highs bring a thaw with fairly comfortable temperatures. We’ll see just that into the new year, though it will mean some wet weather.

High temperatures will climb each day between now and Sunday, going from the low to mid-50s Thursday to around 60 by the holiday.

In between, we’ll have a variety of different weather conditions.

Thursday and Friday will feature a good amount of sunshine, especially as we end the week. Not only will there be a ridge of upper-level high pressure, but it will be strongly influenced by surface high pressure as well.

The clockwise-spinning system will bring south to southwesterly winds for our area. Morning lows Thursday will be around 32 degrees for Folsom and inland areas, to the mid-30s in Atlantic City and the shore. By the afternoon, highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Thursday night into Friday morning will actually be cooler for low temperatures. Inland areas will be in the 25 to 30 degree range, while the shore will be in the mid-30s. It’ll be clearer than the previous night, essentially pulling away the warming blanket we had.

Friday’s highs will be a degree or two warmer than Thursday’s, inching up through the 50s. Outdoor strolls on the boardwalk or a day at the shops in Smithville will be just fine.

Clouds will thicken Friday night as low pressure at the surface nears. Still, we’ll have the warming high pressure aloft, so lows will be around 40 degrees, give or take a degree.

Saturday, New Year’s Eve, will see drizzle along and east of the Garden State Parkway at times. However, most outdoor activity will be just fine. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s.

If there’s one day a year where night weather matters more than day weather, though, it’s Saturday night. Whether you’re going to First Night in Ocean City or bouncing between your favorite party spots in Atlantic City, bring the rain jacket or umbrella. Sadly, fireworks may be canceled. Steady rain and fog will develop between 5 and 8 p.m. This will then continue through the night. At least it’ll be very mild when the ball drops and the cheering erupts at midnight, as a southeast wind will keep temperatures in the 50s.

If you’re ringing in the new year all night long, look for it to be warmest before dawn. Temperatures should peak around 60 degrees in many inland towns, with mid-50s at the coast.

The rain will then end between 7 and 10 a.m. Sunday.

After that, a cold front will pass and winds will change to the northwest. A breezy, drying wind will blow, 15 to 20 mph sustained. It’ll still be mild, with 50s hanging around for much of the day.

That’s good news if you’re hopping in the water for the polar plunges Sunday morning. The wind will dry you off, and the air will be mild.

Still, with water temperatures likely in the upper 30s, you won’t catch me in it. I’ll gladly donate to whatever cause they benefit instead.