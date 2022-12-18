Martucci: Hanukkah begins dry and chilly, Dec. 23-24 nor'easter still possible

Sunday will be a cool, slightly breezy and dry day. The first night of Hanukkah Sunday night will be the same. Cool, dry air holds through Wednesday. Then, signs are still favorable toward a late week nor’easter that could bring the elusive white Christmas.
We’ll still be under the influence of low pressure through Monday. It sounds odd, considering the sun will be out and winds will be from the northwest. However, that’s our story here. The south side of a low-pressure system can be quite dry. In our case, the center of the low is in Nova Scotia.
Morning lows will start in the 25- to 30-degree range inland, with near 32 readings at the coast. Tack on the breeze, and it’ll feel like around 20 to start. During the day, highs will only get to 40 degrees as colder air from Canada settles in. Again, with the wind, it’ll feel below freezing for most of the day. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds as an isolated area of low pressure works through the region, unrelated to the storm to the north.
The first night of Hanukkah will be a bit colder. Most towns will be in the 20s, even at the shore. Wind chills will largely be in the teens to kick off the new week.
Monday will follow in the footsteps of Sunday. There will be a good amount of sunshine, a bit of a westerly breeze and temperatures just below average for this time of year. Highs will hover around 40 degrees. In the winter, though, it’s all about the wind chill, which will be no more than 32 degrees again.
The tip of a massive, frigid, high-pressure system will work itself into New Jersey Monday night. While we won’t get colder (yet), we will get drier. You’ll want the Chapstick handy through Thursday.
Tuesday through Thursday will be dry. Morning lows will start in the 20s inland and around freezing at the shore. Highs will peak in the low 40s.
Last minute decorating, trips to Storybook Land or Historic Smithville to walk around and more will all be good. More importantly for some of us, if you do have a plane, train or long car ride planned for Dec. 23-24, consider moving your travel plans up in anticipation of a possible nor’easter.
In regards to the storm, I’m a day away from knowing whether it will hit us. By Monday, the storm will be near the Pacific Northwest.
That said, a storm will develop somewhere, whether it goes through the Great Lakes, just off our shore or near Cape Cod.
If we get it, anything is possible — heavy snow, heavy rain, perhaps another round of thunderstorms, strong winds and coastal flooding. We’re still in the “interested” phase of it.
If you’re a snow lover, you’re going to want the low-pressure system to be about 150 miles east of Atlantic City. This will allow winds to be northeasterly, drawing in the storm, but also cold enough to snow.
Here are the highest winds, record rain totals from Dec. 13-14 coastal storm
Dec. 15-16 storm summary
The Dec. 15-16 coastal storm brought a mix of strong winds, heavy rain and coastal flooding to South Jersey.
The storm began early Thursday morning. For most places in Cape May, Cumberland, Ocean and Atlantic counties, it was plain rain. However, there was likely patchy ice in western Cumberland County, with ground temperatures near freezing.
However, plain rain would fall everywhere all day long. The worst of the storm was during the evening, where heavy rain and strong winds combined. Roadway flooding was seen and at one point, 70% of Woodbine, Cape May County, was without power.
By 6 a.m. Friday, the soaking rain and strongest winds were gone. However, spotty showers continued into the day as winds diminished. The most rain Friday was seen in Ocean County, closest to the center of the low pressure system, which moved just south of Long Island by Friday night.
The storm also brought tidal flooding, impacting Ocean County the most. Tide gauges in Ship Bottom, Barnegat Light, Waretown and Island Heights never dropped below flood stage all Friday long. Moderate stage tidal flooding, which can bring salt water into unraised homes and businesses near the bay, was seen during the afternoon.
Easterly winds held on to Ocean County the longest in the region, allowing more water to pack into the bays, without fully draining out at low tide.
For Atlantic, Cumberland and Cape May counties, it was spotty minor flood stage between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday. No afternoon flooding was seen, as winds turned offshore.
Top 10 Highest Wind Gusts (Below)
10. Atlantic City International Airport - 46 mph
Time - 8:54 p.m. Thursday
Tie 8. Bayville - 47 mph
Time - 5:29 a.m. Friday
Tie 8. Beach Haven - 47 mph
Time - 8:46 p.m. Thursday
7. Little Egg Harbor - 48 mph
Time - 1:54 a.m. Friday
6. Mantaloking - 50 mph
Time - 8:48 p.m. Thursday
5. Seaside Heights - 51 mph
Time - 5:33 a.m. Friday
Tie 3. Ocean City - 53 mph
Time - 6:47 p.m.
Tie 3. Island Beach State Park - 53 mph
Time - 2:14 a.m. Friday
2. Harvey Cedars - 54 mph
Time - 4:59 a.m. Friday
1. Tuckerton - 56 mph
Time - 7:26 p.m.
Here was The Press' forecast compared to what happened
Coastal Ocean county was home to the highest wind gusts, as forecasted. However, the forecast was not high enough.
Cape May County's gusts were over forecasted, with the exception of Ocean City, which hit 51 mph.
Heavy rain broke daily rainfall records, too
Atlantic City International Airport, in Egg Harbor Township, as well as Millville both saw record rainfall for Thursday, Dec. 15. It was the last time record rainfall was seen in the region since Oct. 3.
