 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Martucci: Hanukkah begins dry and chilly, Dec. 23-24 nor'easter still possible

  • 0

Sunday will be a cool, slightly breezy and dry day. The first night of Hanukkah Sunday night will be the same. Cool, dry air holds through Wednesday. Then, signs are still favorable toward a late week nor’easter that could bring the elusive white Christmas.

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Even nearly a week out, the signal is strong for a nor'easter to hit somewhere in the Northwest Dec. 23 into Christmas Eve. Meteorologist Joe Martucci explains what is known so far and when you can expect more storm information from The Press of Atlantic City.

We’ll still be under the influence of low pressure through Monday. It sounds odd, considering the sun will be out and winds will be from the northwest. However, that’s our story here. The south side of a low-pressure system can be quite dry. In our case, the center of the low is in Nova Scotia.

Capture.JPG

Morning lows will start in the 25- to 30-degree range inland, with near 32 readings at the coast. Tack on the breeze, and it’ll feel like around 20 to start. During the day, highs will only get to 40 degrees as colder air from Canada settles in. Again, with the wind, it’ll feel below freezing for most of the day. Morning sun will mix with afternoon clouds as an isolated area of low pressure works through the region, unrelated to the storm to the north.

People are also reading…

Sun Temps and WC.JPG

The first night of Hanukkah will be a bit colder. Most towns will be in the 20s, even at the shore. Wind chills will largely be in the teens to kick off the new week.

Monday will follow in the footsteps of Sunday. There will be a good amount of sunshine, a bit of a westerly breeze and temperatures just below average for this time of year. Highs will hover around 40 degrees. In the winter, though, it’s all about the wind chill, which will be no more than 32 degrees again.

Temps and WC.JPG

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The tip of a massive, frigid, high-pressure system will work itself into New Jersey Monday night. While we won’t get colder (yet), we will get drier. You’ll want the Chapstick handy through Thursday.

Tuesday through Thursday will be dry. Morning lows will start in the 20s inland and around freezing at the shore. Highs will peak in the low 40s.

Last minute decorating, trips to Storybook Land or Historic Smithville to walk around and more will all be good. More importantly for some of us, if you do have a plane, train or long car ride planned for Dec. 23-24, consider moving your travel plans up in anticipation of a possible nor’easter.

In regards to the storm, I’m a day away from knowing whether it will hit us. By Monday, the storm will be near the Pacific Northwest.

Timeline.JPG

That said, a storm will develop somewhere, whether it goes through the Great Lakes, just off our shore or near Cape Cod.

While nor'easters bring everything from strong winds to heavy precipitation to coastal flooding, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says there's one simple phrase to define a nor'easter. Joe explains what nor'easters actually are and how they form.

If we get it, anything is possible — heavy snow, heavy rain, perhaps another round of thunderstorms, strong winds and coastal flooding. We’re still in the “interested” phase of it.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says when it comes to blizzards, there are three factors at play that all have to happen for at least three hours to meet the exact criteria. Joe has more on the winter's biggest beast.

If you’re a snow lover, you’re going to want the low-pressure system to be about 150 miles east of Atlantic City. This will allow winds to be northeasterly, drawing in the storm, but also cold enough to snow.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Meteorologist

It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017. I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News