Martucci: Fog, showers, sunshine, warmth for New Year's weekend

It’ll be a gloomy end to 2022 but a bright start to 2023. Regardless, it’ll be mild both weekend days, with the potential for a top five warmest New Year’s Day.

Saturday will start mild, with temperatures in the mid-40s, which is where our average highs should be for this time of year.

Isolated showers will be around in the morning, along with drizzle and areas of dense fog. It won’t look the nicest, and you’ll need to take it easy on the roads where the fog is dense. However, yard work will be OK.

Between 1 and 3 p.m., steady rain will work in due to a storm system moving in from the south and west.

It’ll be a soaker for the rest of the day and into the evening as temperatures rise well into the 50s. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out either. How about that to ring in the new year?

However, I still see some good news. The back edge of the rain will exit between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., right as we flip the calendar to 2023. If you’re in Hammonton at the Giant Blueberry Drop, that’s good news. Still, Ocean City’s First Night likely will be wet at midnight.

Temperatures will be in the 50s, perhaps near 60 degrees, so you’ll need to carry the umbrella outside but not the big, puffy winter coat.

After 1 a.m. we’ll start to clear out. Temperatures will stay in the 50s, and if we touch 60 at Atlantic City International Airport, it’ll be the fifth warmest New Year’s Day since records started in 1943.

Jan. 1 will be bright and breezy. Winds will be out of the west, sustained at 15 to 20 mph. There isn’t much cold air on the back side of the system, so we will remain in the 50s during the day. If exercise is on your New Year’s resolution list, it’ll be a great day to get outside for fresh air.

Sunday evening will fall into the 50s and 40s under a mainly clear sky. When we start Jan. 2, we’ll bottom out in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday will be mild as well. Highs will be in the mid-50s with a mostly sunny sky. No delays are expected at our local airports for the busy travel day as we wrap up another holiday season. Even across the country, most cities will be OK.

Finally, a very happy new year to you, your family and friends this year. Thank you for sticking with The Press of Atlantic City for your weather all year round, from the Blizzard of 2022 in January, to the drought, to last weekend’s storm and cold as well as all of the beautiful South Jersey days in between.

We hope we made your weather experience here worth your while. With our upgrade to the state-of-the-art IBM MAX weather system and a new, national podcast with our Lee Enterprises meteorologist team, I’d like to think we are on the cutting edge of weather.