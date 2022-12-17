Martucci: Dry and bright for the weekend, still eyeing Dec. 23 nor'easter

The weather will mostly cooperate for holiday shopping and Hanukkah and Christmas traveling plans. Breezy conditions will make Monday cold. Then, I continue to eye the potential for a potent nor’easter around Dec. 23, but details are another two days away.

Saturday and Sunday will both start out with plenty of sunshine and then give way to some afternoon clouds on a dry pair of days. Northwesterly winds will blow around a massive low-pressure system that will span from Michigan to Maine. It’s the same system that brought record rain, 50+ mph gusts and localized moderate stage coastal flooding.

However, being on the south side of the storm, drier air will still pass through us, leaving us fairly good conditions for holiday travel, shopping or the Reindeer Run at Renault Winery on Saturday morning.

Saturday morning will start in the 32- to 35-degree range. Highs will get to the mid-40s, which is seasonable. With a bit of a breeze blowing, though, it’ll feel like the mid-30s all day long.

Saturday night will be colder, dipping into the mid- to upper 20s just about everywhere. Wind chills will be close to 20 degrees after midnight, and even as the sun rises Sunday, it’ll feel no better than freezing all day long.

An axis of lower pressure will pass Sunday evening for our first night of Hanukkah. That will kick up winds. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph from the northwest. You’ll want to bundle up Monday.

Air temperature lows Monday morning will be 25 to 30 degrees. However, it’ll feel like the teens with the wind.

Wind chills will be in the 20s most of Monday. Air temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday, the winter solstice, will be seasonable late December days. Highs from Margate to Mays Landing will be in the lower 40s, with sunshine. The winds will diminish.

Then, we have to talk about the end of the week’s storm. Late Thursday into early Christmas Eve morning, we have a strong signal for a classic nor’easter. Our Something in the Air podcast, as well as our winter outlook, highlighted an “early” start to snow and cold.

By Monday, Tuesday for our print readers, I’ll know more about whether the storm is on or off for us. From there, we’ll talk timing, snow or rain totals, coastal flooding and more.

Right now, I’m still eyeing the computer forecast models. This potential storm is still south of Alaska. It has a ways to go. This storm will move into British Columbia, then Montana.

From there, it will be pushed south by a massive, arctic high-pressure system that threatens to bring record cold to the center of the country.

By Wednesday, it’ll wind up in the Gulf of Mexico. Then it’ll cut northeast.

There will be plenty of cold air available, but the storm and the cold will need to link up just right if you’re looking for the snow that will make this a White Christmas.