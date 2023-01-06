Martucci: Cooling down into the weekend with snow, rain likely Sunday night

The drop down the thermometer continues Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Coupled with a decaying storm system that will move into the area, our first (minor) accumulating snow of the season will be possible Sunday night. However, it’ll go to plain rain.

Wednesday's May-like warmth broke daily records Atlantic City International Airport and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City b…

We’ll start with Friday, which will be in the low 40s to start. A leftover rain shower from the night will continue through 10 a.m. or so. Outdoor projects not extremely sensitive to rain will be OK.

After that, you’ll be good as a break in the clouds comes. It’ll still be a milder than average day — highs will be around 50 degrees — but it will be chillier than what we had Thursday and especially Wednesday.

High pressure will really flex its muscles Friday night. It’ll lower the dew point, a measure of moisture in the air, bringing back Chapstick weather. Clouds will clear out, and low temperatures will be back in the upper 20s in Mays Landing and other inland locations. Ventnor and the shore will be around 32 degrees.

In terms of the weekend, Saturday will still be the better of the two weekend days to take down the holiday decorations or do things outside. However, it’s looking more like Sunday won’t be too shabby, either.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds. A west wind will blow, keeping the air dry. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, spot on seasonable.

Saturday night will be equally seasonable. Expect 40s and 30s for the evening. Overnight lows will be in the 20s inland and around 32 degrees at the shore.

Then we get to Sunday, which looks to be dry but cold and gloomy. It’ll feel like precipitation — both snow and rain — will be coming. It’ll be cloudy, increasingly damp and in the 30s for much of the day.

Then comes the rain and snow, possibly accumulating. We’ll come under the influence of a “Miller B” type system. This is a low-pressure system that moves into the Midwest and then transfers its energy offshore. Once it does, the newly formed coastal storm will strengthen as it moves to the northeast.

In this case, the “storm” will be a weak, little thing, so we’re just dealing with a nuisance type of system. Here’s how I believe it shakes out.

Precipitation will start between 7 and 10 p.m. If you’re west of the Garden State Parkway in Ocean, Atlantic or Cumberland counties, it’ll likely start as snow, with temperatures right around 32 degrees. Think of Egg Harbor City or Vineland.

For those in Cape May County, or east of the parkway, like a Linwood or Long Beach Island, it should be all rain. Temperatures should be in the upper 30s. Even if you do see snow, it won’t stick.

Precipitation, rain or snow, will be light and scattered. Temperatures will actually warm into the evening. Snow will turn to rain quickly, by midnight.

In terms of snow accumulation, a coating will be likely west of the parkway, enough for a snow brush. Cold and grassy surfaces could see up to a half inch. It’ll wash away with rising temperatures and the rain, though.

Otherwise, rain showers will be around for the rest of the night. We should be in the 40s by daybreak Monday. Rain will then end by late Monday morning.