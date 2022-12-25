Martucci: Coldest Christmas since 2000 still likely as polar vortex continues

It won’t be a white Christmas, but it’ll be a frozen, blue Christmas as arctic high pressure continues to exert its influence on the area. Highs will stay below freezing. We then climb up the thermometer right through New Year’s Eve.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will be in the teens in many spots. If you’re in the rural Pine Barrens, like Corbin City, it’ll be in the single digits.

There won’t be as much wind as Saturday, so wind chills won’t be in the negative numbers Sunday like they were the day prior. However, wind chills will be 5 to 15 degrees with a west wind of 10 to 15 mph. Bundle up. It might be a great excuse to wear that new coat you might have gotten for Christmas or Hanukkah.

We’ll have plenty of sunshine all day long. I’m still going with a high of 27 degrees inland and 28 degrees at the coast. That would be the coldest Christmas since 2000 across southeastern New Jersey. When you combine Christmas Eve, which was colder, and Sunday, it’s the coldest two-day holiday stretch since 1989.

Sunday evening won’t be as chilly at the shore. We’ll slowly fall through the 20s, with a low of 21 degrees.

Inland, we’ll cool more quickly due to a lack of wind. We’ll be in the teens by midnight. Many spots will bottom out in the low teens. However, a few single digits are possible in the Pine Barrens.

Monday will see winds turn from a westerly direction to a southerly one. Surface high pressure will move out to Bermuda. It’ll remain anchored there right through New Year’s Eve, putting us on the warmer side of the system.

Essentially, we’re going to gain about about five degrees each day for the week. Monday will still be cold; highs will be around freezing, and if Atlantic City International Airport remains at or below 32 degrees, it’ll be a three-day cold wave stretch, our first since 2018. We’ll have plenty of sun.

Sun will fade to clouds Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40. A weak system will scurry through the Northeast. However, high pressure should keep any snow to at least North Jersey.

Wednesday will be in the low to mid-40s with sunshine. Then, we hurdle the warmer side of average Thursday, with highs of 45 to 50 degrees.

We break into widespread 50s on Friday, plenty comfortable to be outside for a bit. By the time we get to New Year’s Eve, highs will be in the upper 50s. That should be our warmest end to the year since 2011.

Finally, I’ll be off until Tuesday (Wednesday for all of our print readers out there), so have a very merry Christmas and a happy Kwanzaa. Have a great time with those at your church services, friends and family.

I’ll be spending it with my parents. I heard we’re having homemade pasta.