Martucci: Bright and sunny Friday, showers remain in New Year's forecast

Monday’s 32 degree high temperatures will feel like last year as we go into New Year’s weekend. Highs will be well into the 50s, if not 60, from Friday right through the weekend. There still looks to be showers for New Year’s Eve, though.

The jet stream, the river of air about 30,000 feet high that separates warmer and cooler airmasses, will be well to our north, in Quebec, on Friday. That will allow high pressure at the surface and upper levels to influence us. Parked near Bermuda, it will bring us southerly winds around the clockwise-spinning system.

It won’t look all that warm Friday morning, though. Expect pretty dense frost inland, with patchier frost as you get to the coast. If you have frost photos, share them with me on social media. Temperatures will start off around 30 inland, hovering around the freezing mark at the shoreline.

However, we’ll warm quickly. We’ll be in the 50s by late morning, and we’ll keep climbing from there. Highs will be in the upper 50s for Egg Harbor Township and inland towns. Ventnor and the shore will be a few ticks lower on the thermometer. It’ll be a comfortable last Friday of 2022.

Clouds will thicken Friday night, ahead of our New Year’s rain. This will act as a blanket over the ground, keeping us warmer than we’d otherwise be.

Expect temperatures in the 50s and 40s for the evening. Nothing more than a winter coat will be needed. Overnight, lows will stay in the 40s, bottoming out in the mid-40s. Across the bays we’ll be cooler, in the upper 30s.

There are a few changes to the New Year’s Eve forecast. On the negative side, it looks like more of the day will be wetter. Patchy drizzle will develop during the morning. It does look like the meat and potatoes of the system will start with rain between 2 and 4 p.m. now, instead of after dark.

On the positive side, it’ll still be mild. Daytime highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s, and we’ll still stay there into party time at night.

Also on the positive side is that we may be dry when the clock strikes midnight. By midnight, it’ll be off-and-on showers. So some of us will start the year off lucky and dry.

Between 5 and 8 a.m. Sunday, the rain will get out of here. It’s around this time that we’ll reach our highs for the day, hovering near 60 degrees inland and mid-50s at the coast. If so, it’d be our fifth warmest New Year’s Day on record at Atlantic City International Airport.

The rest of the holiday will be breezy and bright. Sustained winds from the west around 15 to 20 mph will pump in drier air. We’ll stay in the 50s for much of the day, too.

Looking into our first full week of the year, I see plenty of mild weather through at least Thursday. Tuesday should have widespread highs in the 60s. A rainmaker will come Wednesday.