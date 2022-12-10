Martucci: A mostly dry weekend ahead, with tidal flooding at the shore

Morning tidal flooding is expected both weekend days, even with dry conditions. The wet weather comes later Sunday. You may be asking about snow potential late next week into the weekend, too. I have more on that.

Coastal flooding

Up to 6 inches of salt water will creep onto land near some of the bays Saturday morning between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday. Up to 3 inches of salt water may be on the coastal town roads from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Northeast-to-east winds will blow Saturday into Sunday around arctic high pressure in Canada, giving us the higher waters.

This kind of tidal flooding is called “sunny-day flooding,” when salt water washes onto land without any rain falling. While rain can exaggerate coastal flooding, it’s not a direct cause of it.

We see this kind of flooding a few dozen times a year. Still, we need to be cautious. Don’t drive through the floodwater, as it will corrode your car. Furthermore, if you drive through the water, it can be pushed onto neighbors’ property due to the wake of your car driving by.

By Monday, winds will turn to the northwest and we’ll be flood free.

Weekend weather

Besides the tidal flooding, we’ll have a mostly dry weekend. However, it won’t look all that bright.

Saturday will be the better of the two weekend days. We’ll have morning sunshine. Then, northeast winds around the high-pressure system will bring in low clouds that stay with us for the rest of the day.

You may think high pressure and low-hanging clouds don’t mix. Typically, that’s right. However, with a storm system to the northeast of us, around the fringe of the high-pressure system, moisture from that will move in. I can’t rule out a spit of a shower on the beaches.

Morning lows will range from the mid-20s in Hammonton and inland spots to around 32 in Margate and the shore.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-40s just about everywhere.

During the evening, clouds will continue to pour in. The evening will fall through the 40s, getting into the 30s inland. By dawn, expect lows of 35 to 40 degrees.

There will be a raw, northeast wind Sunday. A few small showers are likely at the shore. However, the main rain won’t begin until between 10 a.m. and noon. Therefore, you’ll have dry time for outdoor activities early.

Scattered showers will then fall for the rest of the afternoon. This will end between 8 and 10 p.m.

The rain that falls will mainly be light. Between 0.10 and 0.25 inches of rain will fall, with higher amounts in Ocean County.

High temperatures Sunday will be around 50 degrees. During the evening, winds will turn to the northwest. It’ll dry us out, slowly. We should still be cloudy for most of the night. A sprinkle can’t be ruled out, either.

The evening will fall into the 40s. Overnight lows will be 35 to 40 degrees.