The ground will dry out more Thursday, leading to another enhanced risk of wildfire spread Thursday. Otherwise, it’ll be seasonable and slightly breezy. A storm then hits Friday p.m. to Saturday. Rain and tidal flooding will be likely, and snow should even appear locally.

Limiting your outdoor burning Thursday will be the best way to prevent wildfires like the one that burned up more than 400 acres in Little Egg Harbor Township on Tuesday. While the humidity will be higher and the wind gusts only top out around 20 mph, the ground will be very dry.

Otherwise, we’ll be in for a seasonable day. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s inland and around 32 at the shore. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect the most sunshine in Cumberland and Cape May counties. Other areas will see p.m. clouds.

Temperatures will fall to or sit just above 32 degrees around midnight Thursday. Then, with a blanket of heat-trapping clouds moving in from the west, temperatures will be steady, or even rise a bit.

Then we get to Friday and the storm that will kick off the weekend. The “snowier” solution should come into play. However, let there be no doubt, this is primarily a rain-and-tidal flood system.

Rain will begin between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday. I may shift this a bit earlier in the next forecast. However, if you have outdoor plans, most of them will be fine. Temperatures will peak in the 40s.

It’ll be a soaking rain until about 2 a.m. Then, we’ll get some breaks in the action until dawn Saturday. At that point, we’ll go back to solid precipitation.

Note “precipitation.” Many of us will see at least some snow mix in from 5 to 10 a.m. The potential for flakes will be everywhere save for lower Cape May County.

Slushy coatings of snow will be very possible in places like Buena Vista Township, Bridgeton or far interior Ocean County. More significant accumulating snow should fall west of the New Jersey Turnpike.

Temperatures will be above freezing while this happens, so none of this will stick to the roads.

By 10 a.m., it’ll be too warm to snow as we go into the 40s. Rain will end between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Some sunshine will come out for the afternoon.

Coastal flooding is likely. I expect up to 3 inches of salt water along low-lying roads near the bays between 7 and 11 a.m. Up to 9 inches of water will be possible from 7 p.m. to midnight. Have a plan to move your cars, and don’t drive through the flood water.

Finally, the St. Patrick’s Day parade is back in Atlantic City on Sunday. We get lucky because it’ll be dry. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid-40s with a mix of clouds and sun.