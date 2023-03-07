A quick-hitting band of rain and snow will just about be out of here by sunrise.

In its place will be gusty winds, reaching up to 45 mph. Winds will stay strong into Wednesday as we drop down the thermometer.

Any precipitation, rain or snow, will be gone, off the coast, by 7 a.m. For those north of Route 30, like Port Republic, this would likely be snow. To the south, like Somers Point, this would likely be rain. Temperatures will be 32 to 37 degrees. This comes from a fast-moving Albert Clipper system that rushed in overnight.

The story for the day will be the winds. Top gusts will be 45 mph along the shore and 40 mph inland. Winds will come from the northwest, kicking up during the afternoon. It’ll be enough to topple your trash cans and ruffle things around your porch. However, it won’t be enough for power outages. On the water, expect gale conditions.

High temperatures will be in the upper 40s everywhere.

Winds will stay elevated into the night under a clear sky. We’ll fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening. Wind chills will be below 32 degrees for much of this time. If you’ll be out watching the Full Worm Moon, you’ll want the winter coat and gloves.

After midnight, we’ll get lows in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. The wind chill will be close to 20 degrees.

Wednesday will be breezy, as opposed to windy. Sustained winds will be from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Top gusts will be 35 mph. We’ll have a mix of clouds and sun.

Offshore winds will keep the shore and inland temperatures about the same. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

The air pressure gradient that will cause the winds will slacken Wednesday night. The wind will calm. Evening temperatures will fall through the 40s into the 30s. Thursday morning lows will be around 32 degrees.

The trend for the rest of the week and into the weekend will be the sustained seasonable to below-average temperatures. We only had one true cold shot the first weekend in February, and even a string of seasonable days has been hard to come by.

The next significant weather maker will be a coastal storm Friday night into Saturday. This looks to be all rain for us. Coastal flooding will be a concern again along with wind damage from strong onshore gusts. Right now, the wettest time should be overnight Friday. I see most of Saturday being dry.

Finally, it’s the 61st anniversary of the Ash Wednesday Storm, also known as the High-Five Storm or the Great Storm of 1962. In my trips around the region, those south of Brigantine, where Sandy made landfall in 2012, said this is still the worst storm to hit.

Our website has tons of photos from the storm. You can also go back to our 60th anniversary article and video from last year.