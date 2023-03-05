The howling winds from Friday night and Saturday will be over Sunday. Expect seasonable temperatures and some sunshine. Looking ahead, expect typical conditions for the first full week of March as the mild pattern seen this year reverses itself.

Temperatures on Sunday morning will range from around 32 degrees inland to the upper 30s at the shore. We’ll have a good amount of sunshine.

Otherwise, expect sunshine to give way to some afternoon clouds as a weak storm system passes to our north.

Winds will be much lighter as well, blowing between 5 and 10 mph from the northwest. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday night will be mainly clear. With a light wind and dry air, temperatures will drop into the 50s and 40s quickly during the evening.

Overnight lows will be around 35 for Longport and coastal towns. Corbin City and inland spots will be around 32 degrees, with 20s in a few spots well inland.

Monday will see early sun give way to p.m. clouds again. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s, which will be just about average for this time of year.

We will turn cloudy Monday night. A surface low-pressure system will move in from the Great Lakes, reaching North Jersey by morning.

The heat-trapping clouds will mean low temperatures only fall to around 40 degrees.

Then, between 4 a.m. and noon Tuesday, there will be showers. At most, only 90 minutes of this time will be wet. Unless your plans are very sensitive to rain (painting, paving), you’ll be fine.

Once the rain passes, winds will flip to the northwest and get gusty. Hang on to your trash cans and flower pots. They’ll tip over, but I don’t foresee any power outages. Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph, with gusts in the 30s.

Highs will be in the mid-50s inland, with the shore a few degrees cooler.

Winds will continue to gust from the northwest Wednesday. This time, there will be a bite of cooler air with it as we tap into a vast reserve of cold air in Eastern Canada. Highs will be in the mid-40s, with wind chills in the 30s.

The cooler, more seasonable air will be part of a trend that will last until around March 20. An upper-level trough of low pressure will sit around the Northeast. This condenses the atmosphere, which favors chillier temperatures. To be honest, March 10-20 will be our best potential for snow all winter.

Finally, the storm Friday night brought strong winds, soaking rain and coastal flooding. In our four-county area, Seaside Heights had the highest wind gust, at 66 mph. Beach Haven was second at 58 mph and Pleasantville was third at 56 mph.

Rainfall totals were generally between 0.75 and 1.50 inches, much needed rain as we get into wildfire season. Minor stage coastal flooding was seen Saturday morning.