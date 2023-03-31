Temperatures jump by leaps and bounds Friday and Saturday compared to the past couple of days. Widespread 70s will be likely inland Saturday. However, this will come at the expense of possible damaging winds and perhaps hail as a complex low-pressure system passes.

But first, Friday will be a mild day, and windier, too.

Temperatures around sunrise will be 35 to 40 degrees. We’ll then rise to the low 60s for Galloway Township and inland towns, with mid-50s in Margate and shore towns. Early sun will give way to afternoon clouds.

The difference in temperatures is due to the winds that will blow from the south. That’s a cold sea breeze from the coastal areas, where the ocean is in the mid-40s. Farther inland, you won’t feel those effects.

The potential for an afternoon shower is more than 0%, but it’s low. More than likely, off-and-on showers will begin between 7 and 10 p.m.

It won’t be a washout for the night. It’ll just be up to three hours’ worth of rain. Winds will kick up more, though.

Sustained winds will be 15 to 25 mph from the southwest. Gusts will be in the 30s.

Temperatures will only fall into the 50s for the night, more like the start to a May weekend.

Saturday will see three rounds of rain and thunderstorms. In between will be isolated showers and some clear sky.

The first will continue from overnight, leaving by about 9 a.m. No severe weather will be likely.

The second one will be from noon to 4 p.m. Severe weather in the form of damaging winds will be possible.

The third will be between 6 and 10 p.m. Hail will be possible.

Even with three different rounds of rain, no rainfall flooding will be likely. A quarter- to a half-inch of rain will fall.

It will be windy, too. Toppled lawn furniture and garbage cans will be likely. Power outages and downed tree branches cannot be ruled out. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph from the southwest. The highest winds will be right along the Garden State Parkway corridor.

If a thunderstorm comes, 70 mph gusts will be possible anywhere.

Outdoor plans like going for a run, walking the dog and a game of pickleball will be fine. However, an outdoor project or party isn’t recommended, unless you’re OK fleeing from rain. In all, up to four hours of rain will be likely during the day.

It will be plenty warm. Most inland towns should get to the low 70s. Towns well inland, like Hammonton, could be in the mid-70s. The coast will be much cooler, per usual, but still mild, in the mid-60s.

After that third round of rain leaves, winds will come from the northwest. It’ll be breezy, but not as windy as Saturday.

Expect sustained winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts in the 30s overnight. Colder air with this frontal passage will tumble temperatures back to reality.

We’ll go from the 60s at midnight to the upper 30s to around 40 degrees by sunrise Sunday. Clouds will clear out.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the second half of the weekend Sunday. Highs will be in the more seasonable mid-50s on a drying northwest breeze. Winds will be gusty, but outdoor activities will be fine if you’re OK with that.