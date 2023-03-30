We’ll be squinting in the sunshine again on a chilly Thursday, as an arctic high pressure quickly moves through the area. We’ll rocket up the thermometer Friday and Saturday. Saturday will bring risk for severe springtime weather as temperatures hit 70 degrees inland.

It’ll be a chilly start to the day by late March standards early Thursday morning. Inland we’ll be around 32 degrees, although some towns in the Pine Barrens will be in the upper 20s. The shore should be in the mid-30s.

An arctic high-pressure system will quickly fill in from the northwest. That will keep a cool bite to the air, despite the strong sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 40s from Hammonton to Ventnor. You’ll need the jacket outside. However, in the car, you may not even need the heat on.

Winds will turn from the north to the south Thursday night. I believe temperatures will quickly fall from the 40s into the 30s and level out around midnight. Then we’ll slowly rise into Friday morning.

We’ll have morning sunshine as that arctic high pressure stays just offshore. However, it’ll keep pushing east. As a result, we’ll see clouds for the afternoon. For a few, there will be a rain shower.

Winds will kick up, too. They’ll be from the south between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts around 30 mph. For places like Egg Harbor Township, that’ll mean highs in the low 60s. For the shore, including lower Cape May County and the Delaware Bayshore, highs will stay lower in the 50s.

Steady rain will begin between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday night. It’ll be a windswept rain as it continues to become more blustery. Periods of rain will then last the rest of the night. The good news is that there should be no flooding.

Temperatures likely will only fall into the 50- to 55-degree range, feeling more like mid-May.

Saturday will be wet, warm and windy, perhaps of the damaging variety.

We’ll start with the wet. Windswept rain should generally be around through 8 a.m. It’ll be more dry than not until around 1 p.m. as sunshine peeks out. Then we get a line of showers and thunderstorms at some point between 1 and 6 p.m. A parting shot of rain will come at some point overnight.

The afternoon thunderstorms may bring spotty ponding of roads, but that’s it.

Now, for the warmth. Temperatures will stay in the 50s until the sun comes out. Then we should spike to around or just above 70 degrees inland. The southerly component of the wind will keep the immediate shoreline in the low 60s for highs. Fog will be possible here, too.

Then, the wind. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph will be likely throughout the day. When the sun comes out, winds will gust to 40 to 50 mph. Power outages and fallen tree branches are possible. During a thunderstorm, gusts have the potential to hit 70 mph.