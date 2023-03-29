For as cloudy as Tuesday was, Wednesday will be just as sunny. A sunny to mostly sunny sky will brighten the region, though the sun won’t raise the temperature on the thermometer much. A low rain chance exists Wednesday night with a warm washout Saturday.

With over 12 hours of daylight and sun that’s as strong as mid-September, you’d think temperatures would be higher. Alas, such is life in early spring, still trying to shake off the depth of the winter chill.

Temperatures will start off around 32 degrees in the rural Pine Barren towns, like Corbin City, to the mid-30s for many inland spots, like Port Republic. Atlantic City and the coast will be in the upper 30s.

Then, highs will be at or just above 50 degrees. This will be slightly below average for late March.

So carry the sunglasses, and the jacket.

Going into the evening, an arctic cold front will pass. This will bring a mostly cloudy sky and gusty winds between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Gusts will be 25 to 30 mph from the south, coming from the northwest by early morning.

A rain shower cannot be ruled out. It would be brief, if so.

Temperatures will fall through the 40s during the evening. Come Thursday morning, it will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

You wouldn’t notice a difference between Thursday and Wednesday if you slept Wednesday night. Thursday will be equally sunny, with temperatures a little below average. In fact, it’ll be a touch cooler. Highs will only be in the upper 40s.

Similar to Wednesday, it’ll be a day where you’ll want a jacket outside. However, in the car, you won’t need the jacket, or the heat. The sun will warm it up just fine.

We’ll flip the script for Friday. As long as you can tolerate the wind and low rain risk, outdoor events will be fine.

Temperatures will get mild. Winds will come from the southeast and south. It’ll actually get gusty, reaching 35 to 40 mph.

That will pump temperatures up from around 40 during the morning to between 55 and 60 degrees for the afternoon.

Morning sun will turn to afternoon clouds. A rain shower cannot be ruled out.

Given the gusty southerly wind and cloud cover Friday night, we should stay steady between 55 and 60 degrees. That will set us up for a warm and wet Saturday.

Despite highs in the low 60s at the shore and upper 60s to low 70s inland, you won’t find too much dry time. A large low-pressure system will bring periods of rain.

The wettest time will be during the morning. There should be more hit-or-miss showers from noon to 4 p.m. Then, another round of rain will come with a cold front during the late afternoon and into the evening.

It’s during that time when thunderstorms will be possible. Damaging winds cannot be ruled out in any storms.

Finally, our Across the Sky podcast is celebrating Women’s History Month by talking to Liz Leitman, the first female meteorologist to issue a severe thunderstorm and tornado watch in the history of the Storm Prediction Center. The center is a government agency that focuses only on severe storms for the country.

Go to PressofAC.com or download it wherever you get your podcasts for this roughly 40-minute look at history.