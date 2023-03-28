For many, Tuesday will be a completely dry day.

However, for some of us, there will be upwards of 60 minutes of rain to contend with on a slightly cooler-than- average day. A 50-50 weekend, split between wet and dry, also appears likely.

Showers will be possible from bout 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The most likely places for it will be in Ocean County.

However, even in a town like Eagleswood Township, most of your day will still be dry. Rather, expect brief hit-or-miss showers.

This will be leftover moisture from the rain that fell Monday evening, which was associated with a counter-clockwise-spinning low-pressure system that will move farther off the Jersey Shore on Tuesday.

We’ll take whatever rain as we can get as we teeter on the edge of drought in most of South Jersey.

Otherwise, early sunshine will give way to a mostly cloudy sky by the end of the morning commute.

Temperatures will start off between 40 and 45 degrees. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. The average inland and shore highs are 56 and 51, respectively.

We’ll clear out during the evening. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 30s by midnight.

Under a clear sky, we should dip to the mid-30s for Wednesday morning lows for Brigantine and the shore. Many inland towns will be around 32 degrees. However, we should dip below the freezing mark in rural Pine Barren towns, like Mullica Township.

A rush of cooler air aloft will fill in. However, it will have one big counterweight— the strong late March sunshine. That will keep air temperatures just around average. We’ll sit in the low 50s at the shore and mid-50s inland.

An Arctic cold front will pass through Wednesday night. Clouds will build in during the evening. While rain, even snow, showers will fall in North Jersey, I believe we’ll be too far removed from the parent low-pressure system to see any precipitation.

Rather, expect gusty winds after about 2 a.m., when the front passes, and a drop in temperatures. Wednesday evening will fall into the 40s. By Thursday morning, we’ll be 32 to 37 degrees. Wind chills will be in the 20s.

The sun will shake off as much of the chill as possible. We should have full sunshine as the winds diminish. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s again. It’ll be a classic spring day in which you’ll want the jacket outside but won’t need the heat on in a car left out in the sun.

We will move up the thermometer Friday.

The day will peak in the mid-60s inland, with the shore in the upper 50s, capped by the chilly sea breeze. Outdoor events will be a go as long as you can handle the winds. Sustained winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with gusts in the 30s all day long.

Saturday should be in the 60s, if not 70 degrees. However, periods of rain will be likely.