Thursday, Friday and Saturday will all have rain in the forecast. However, the workweek should be mostly dry and even Saturday will be mainly dry depending on where you are. The sun will then come back out Sunday.

The wettest times over the next three days will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, especially for those north of the Atlantic City Expressway; Friday morning and midday, especially south of the expressway; and Saturday could be a washout.

Let’s look at the day-by-day breakdown.

For Thursday, we’ll have a second warm front trying to lift north through New Jersey. On Wednesday, a warm front lifted north, putting our highs well into the 50s, even 60s well inland.

However, I’ve seen this story before. Warm fronts, especially ones with rain attached to them, have a hard time lifting through our state. What looks like 70s winds up in the 50s.

In this case, I put 60 degrees for an inland high, with 55 at the shore. You can use Egg Harbor Township at the inland base point with Atlantic City as the shore basepoint.

As you work your way south and west, add about seven degrees to this (looking at you, Cape May and Millville). Go north, and subtract up to seven degrees (such as Barnegat Light and Barnegat Township).

Do note that the ultimate move of the warm front will determine temperatures. I forecast the front to make it as far north as Route 40. If it goes all the way north to Interstate 195, then we’ll all be in the 60s.

If you have outdoor plans, carry them out before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m. This is when it’ll most likely be dry. Even within those hours, though, you’ll find rain-free weather, especially south of the expressway.

Thursday evening should then be dry with a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will only fall into the 50s as the warming southwest wind continues to blow. As we go overnight, lows will be around 50 inland and upper 40s at the coast.

The warm front will turn into a cold front and sag south through New Jersey and into the Delmarva Peninsula.

A piece of energy riding along the front will bring periods of rain from 7 a.m. to noon Friday. The driest places will be in Ocean County, closer to the high-pressure system that will be to our north that will also bring up northerly winds. Temperatures barely even budge up from overnight lows during the day, topping out in the low to mid-50s.

Friday evening will slowly fall through the 40s. Cloud cover will help trap some of the “heat” of the day, despite the cooler, northerly winds.

A storm system will move from Arkansas to the Great Lakes states overnight. This will push a warm front and then a cold front into South Jersey, which will bring rain.

Rain will begin between 4 and 7 a.m. Saturday. This will be a mix of rain, heavy drizzle and mist. A southeast-to-east wind will get stiff, blowing in that chilly, maritime airmass.

It’ll take the cold front to wipe that out, doing so with a finishing shot of rain between 3 and 7 p.m. Then, winds come from the west and dry us out.

In short, anticipate a washout. However, late day and evening plans will be OK as long as you can handle the wet ground.

Given the strong onshore winds, minor stage tidal flooding is possible during the Saturday evening high tide, which will crest between 10 p.m. and midnight. The typical mix of susceptible bayside roads would flood here.