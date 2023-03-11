Rain, even a little bit of snow locally, will be around Saturday morning. It’ll be a gnarly day with that in addition to two rounds of tidal flooding. Sunday will then be a dry, brief reprieve before another storm arrives Monday.

Rain and snow will be around Saturday morning. I do believe that snow will mix or even completely fall in inland Ocean and Atlantic counties between 6 and 10 a.m. Here, temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Everywhere else should be in the upper 30s to low 40s, likely too warm for snow.

I don’t expect much accumulation from this. It’s March, it’s daytime and temperatures will be above freezing. Slushy coatings would be all.

However, these types of setups have brought accumulating snow before. It’s something called a “Norlun trough.” It’s an axis of shifting winds on the northwest side of a low-pressure system, which we will have.

There’s plenty of lifting air in this setup, which can bring heavier precipitation. Dec. 5, 2018, was a great example of this, when eastern Atlantic County saw between 3 and 8 inches of snow.

Again, this likely won’t be the case, but I wanted to put some context around this.

Also happening during the morning will be tidal flooding. Up to 3 inches of salt water will be on susceptible roads, mainly in Atlantic and Ocean counties, at any point between 7 and 11 a.m. Don’t drive through the salt water.

Otherwise, the precipitation should end everywhere by 1 p.m. The rest of the day will be chilly, gloomy and breezy. Winds from the north will gust 25-35 mph during the day. If you’re going to the Sea Isle City St. Patrick’s Day parade, dress warmly. A few Irish jigs should get the blood flowing, too.

The evening will turn mainly clear. We’ll fall into the 40s and 30s during the evening as the winds relax, so there won’t be much of a wind chill.

There will be another round of coastal flooding. This time, it’ll be across the Jersey Shore, including the Delaware Bayshore. Up to 6 inches of water will be on susceptible bayside roads at some point between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The Black Horse and White Horse pikes between the mainland and coast will likely have a lane closed. There will be big puddles of water getting onto the Route 72 bridge in Ship Bottom. In short, the “typical” places will flood in this minor flood stage event.

Sunday morning low temperatures will be in the mid-20s for Weymouth Township and inland towns. Margate and the shore will be around 32 degrees.

Sunday will be dry and a brief reprieve between storm systems. Expect early sunshine to give way to clouds. We’ll have a little luck of the Irish for the return of the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day parade with the precipitation-free weather. It’ll be seasonable, with highs in the mid-40s. Expect mid-40s inland for highs, too.

Then we get another storm Monday. This one will be a bit stronger than the Friday night to Saturday one.

Rain and coastal flooding will be likely, with strong winds after it exits. Let’s break it down category by category.

Rain will begin between 2 and 5 a.m. Monday. It’ll be a washout of a day, with light to moderate rain falling through the daytime hours. It’ll then wrap up between 7 and 10 p.m. for most places. Ocean County could hang onto the rain until after midnight.

Pockets of roadway flooding will be likely in a few spots. A half-inch to an inch of rain will fall.

I expect more flooding with the Sunday night high tide. The onshore winds will bring up to a half-foot of salt water at some time between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. The back bays in Ocean County will likely flood again during the early Monday afternoon high tide.

This is minor flood stage, so it’s a nuisance rather than flooding that can cause damage. However, it’s always good to be mindful of where that water is going.

The storm will strengthen quickly but also pull away from us. There’s the potential of rain moving back in Tuesday, or just continuing from Monday night. However, I will go with a dry forecast.

Either way, this will kick up the winds. Sustained winds will be 20 to 30 mph from the northwest Tuesday. Wednesday’s winds will be sustained 15 to 25 mph. Trash cans and loose objects will get tossed around by the wind. I believe we’ll be safe from any wind damage or power outages, though.