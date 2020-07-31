Barnegat Light Mostly Sunny Filtered Sun Summer

Barnegat Lighthouse stands alone among the sand and dunes in Barnegat Light. High cirrus clouds fill up the sky. 

If you’ve been waiting for a rain-free, summer day that brought just enough heat but not much humidity, then Saturday will be the day for you. Sunday will bring a few showers on a mostly dry day. However, South Jersey continues to be near the path of Hurricane Isaias for early next week.

Saturday will be a much different start than Friday. Gone will be the rain and damp weather. In will be some sunshine and drier air.

Temperatures will start in the upper 60s on the mainland, with low 70s at the shore. As long as Atlantic City International Airport stayed above 70 degrees Friday then the longest streak of 70-degree or greater low temperatures will be ours in 2020.

Weak high pressure will pass through the Northeast during the day, keeping the cold front that delivered Friday’s rain just far enough south for a dry day, with sunshine. High temperatures will be seasonable, not hot, with low to mid-80s expected everywhere. In other words, it’s a fantastic day to be at the beach or working around your place.

Temperatures will fall into the 70s during the evening. Humid air will work its way in, as that cold front turns into a warm front and lifts north. The evening will be dry, but after about 2 a.m., showers will work in. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s, likely occurring around midnight.

The showers should clear by 7 to 9 a.m. Then, while a storm can’t be ruled out during the afternoon, plan on a dry day. The hot and humid weather will be back. High temperatures will be in the low 90s on the mainland, feeling like 100. The shore will get some sea-breeze relief, in the upper 80s. As long as you stay cool and carry water, you’ll have time at the beginning and end of the day to do what you need outside.

A few showers will be around Sunday night as a cold front passes through. For the most part, it will be dry. Lows will be in the 70s, and stay sticky, again.

Then, that takes us to Monday and Tuesday, and what Isaias will bring to the region. At this time, there’s a few things that I can share.

First, swimming in the water will be dangerous Sunday through Tuesday, with a high risk of rip currents. Staying on the water topic, between the full Sturgeon moon and the approaching storm, the Sunday p.m. high tide will have spotty, minor coastal flooding. The Monday and Tuesday high tides may all have flooding, but we still need to determine how many flooding and whether it will be minor or moderate.

In terms of the track of the storm, a track 300 miles offshore to a landfalling tropical storm are still options. You do not need to prepare yet, but keep a plan in mind. In Sunday’s column, we’ll go in-depth and nail down a scenario.

