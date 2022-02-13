LIVE UPDATES: Super Bowl Sunday snow in New Jersey

6:00 a.m. - Good morning Jersey Shore and South Jersey, Meteorologist Joe Martucci here bringing you live updates as another weekend snow falls over the area. This is our fourth "bigger" snow event to the area. Two have fallen on a weekend, this and the Blizzard of 2022, and one on a Friday, if you like to start the weekend early (Jan. 7).

Zone one on the map to this story will expect to see one and a half to three inches of snow. Meanwhile, the gray areas expect to have a coating, up to one and a half inches of snow.

I'd love to see your snowfall reports. Go to my social media channels and take a photo with your ruler on the ground. This one won't be a lot of snow, but the measurements, even if an inch, are still valuable to the National Weather Service and us meteorologists, too.

Original Post: Old man winter will come back with a vengeance on a Super Bowl Sunday that will bring some snow and then a cold hearted Valentine's Day.

A winter weather advisory for hazardous conditions is in effect for Cumberland and Ocean counties, as well as inland Atlantic counties from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area. Coastal Atlantic county and all of Cape May County are not in the advisory.

Monday could then bring our last day with high temperatures in the 20s.

While plowable snow is possible for some, the combination of the spring like Saturday and lighter snow will mean accumulations mainly stick on colder and grassy surfaces.

