LIVE UPDATES: Snow moving toward the Jersey Shore

2:45 p.m.: Snow is working eastward, but slowly. It's now in Vineland, Buena Vista Township and Hammonton. It's a steady, light snow when it falls. It should mainly stick to grassy and colder surfaces until 4 p.m. Then, given the sun going down, the last few hours will give it the chance to accumulate on the roads.
Some of you have barely seen a flake. I hear ya. Here's the deal for the Cape May Bubble and Atlantic County #NJwx pic.twitter.com/pZ7vPTU0Ac— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) February 13, 2022
12:30 p.m. - Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties are dry right now. Even Ocean County is just getting ocean effect flurries, caused by when frigid air moves over a warmer airmass (similar to Lake effect snow).
However, that band will pivot east into the afternoon and evening. Snow has been melting back from the sun and temperatures being above freezing but expect a fresh coating as it pushes through.
11:10 a.m. - Airport delays have been common and snow has covered the grass, but the system continues to be a minor impact event. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the shore will start to get steadier snow into the afternoon. He has the full forecast on how much more snow to expect, when it will stop and how cold it will be on Valentine's Day.
9:10 a.m. - The free COVID-19 PCR testing at the Carnegie Center in Atlantic City will not be available Sunday due to the snow. Testing is still available in Galloway at 421 Chris Gaupp Drive through 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
9:00 a.m. - Southeastern New Jersey has been quiet and that's largely as expected. The arctic cold front, which will bring most of our snow is still positioned west enough that those along and just east of the New Jersey Turnpike will see the most accumulation for the rest of the storm.
Temperatures are a little warmer than I thought. Temperatures are above 32 everywhere east of a line from Brick to Barnegat Township to Pennsauken. In other words, our area is above freezing. That has lead to roads being wet or perhaps slushy everywhere. Again, though, that was forecast.
Winter weather advisory criteria is three inches of snow in 12 hours. The advisories have been dropped for inland Atlantic as well as Cumberland Counties. Ocean County and points west and north remain in it, though through New Jersey. Philadelphia is in the advisory, too.
It does looks like the New Jersey Turnpike corridor will cash in with the most snow, seeing between two and four inches. Even there, though, roads are mostly OK.
6:00 a.m. - Good morning Jersey Shore and South Jersey, Meteorologist Joe Martucci here bringing you live updates as another weekend snow falls over the area. This is our fourth "bigger" snow event to the area. Two have fallen on a weekend, this and the Blizzard of 2022, and one on a Friday, if you like to start the weekend early (Jan. 7).
Zone one on the map to this story will expect to see one and a half to three inches of snow. Meanwhile, the gray areas expect to have a coating, up to one and a half inches of snow.
I'd love to see your snowfall reports. Go to my social media channels and take a photo with your ruler on the ground. This one won't be a lot of snow, but the measurements, even if an inch, are still valuable to the National Weather Service and us meteorologists, too.
Original Post: Old man winter will come back with a vengeance on a Super Bowl Sunday that will bring some snow and then a cold hearted Valentine's Day.
A winter weather advisory for hazardous conditions is in effect for Cumberland and Ocean counties, as well as inland Atlantic counties from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area. Coastal Atlantic county and all of Cape May County are not in the advisory.
Monday could then bring our last day with high temperatures in the 20s.
While plowable snow is possible for some, the combination of the spring like Saturday and lighter snow will mean accumulations mainly stick on colder and grassy surfaces.
Winter weather alerts in place as Super Bowl Sunday snow arrives
How do we go from 60s to snow?
An arctic cold front.
Just like we saw on Jan. 2, when Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City hit a record high of 60 degrees and then 8 to 14 inches fell in most of Cape May, southern Ocean and Atlantic counties, the same will happen this weekend, just with much less snow.
On Saturday, Atlantic City International Airport tied the daily temperature record of 64 degrees, set just back in 2018. Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City smashed the old record of 58 degrees, set back in 1932, with a 65 degree reading.
Despite the warm air, it's still February and the sun isn't strong. Canada will have reloaded with polar air and it will spill to us in the form of a cold front.
As that cold front moves off the coast, a wave of low-pressure will ride along it. The combination of the two will bring snow to the region.
What is the timing for the storm?
Rain showers will kick off the storm between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., occurring latest in the northern Jersey Shore.
Then, as colder air works into the system, this will change to all snow by 5 a.m.
Snow will then slowly work eastward with the arctic front. It will be light (under 0.5 inches per hour) to moderate (0.5 to 1 inch per hour) when it falls.
It will then end as early as 2 p.m. in Bridgeton and Upper Deerfield. However, it will likely take until 7 p.m. for it to exit Seaside Heights and Long Beach Island areas.
Joe's 7-Day Forecast
How much snow will fall and what kind of snow will it be?
Despite the 9 to 12 hour window of snow, since this will be on the lighter side, totals will be on the lower end as well.
Between 1.5 to 3 inches of snow will be expected for most of the region. However, those in Cape May County and roughly east of the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County will see a coating, up to 1.5 inches of snow.
This could move Atlantic City International Airport into the second spot for snowiest winters, season-to-date. Currently, ACY has 33.2 inches of snow, second place is 34.5 inches in 2010-11.
In Lower Township, the winter of 2021-22 sits in fourth place, but a jump to third place will be in the cards. The town currently has 27.2 inches of snow.
Given the arctic front pushing through, it should be cold enough that snow will get fluffier as Sunday goes on.
In South Jersey, on average between 1986 to 2015, one inch of rain equals 8 to 10 inches of snow.
In this case, the snowfall ratio should wind up around 13 inches of snow for one inch of liquid.
What can change with the forecast?
Think of this storm as two components. First, there is the arctic cold front. That will be responsible for snow in the morning.
Then, there is the coastal storm, that will be responsible for any snow during the afternoon.
For those in places like Jackson Township, Hammonton or Upper Deerfield, most of you snow should fall during the morning hours. That will be with the arctic front itself.
For those in Long Beach Island, Atlantic City, etc however, your steadiest snow may be during the p.m. hours. That's because you'll be closer to the coastal low.
If the two pieces fully marge, which is what happened during the blizzard of 2022 just two weekends ago, then everywhere will be in for light to moderate (0.5 to 1.0 inch per hour) rates. If they don't, which is expected, those well inland, toward the New Jersey Turnpike, will be done by around noon.
Should I cancel my plans for the big game?
As long as you take it slow and drive carefully, I believe (just a personal opinion) you should be able to get where you're going OK. To play it safe, arrive closer to the game time, when the snow will be winding down.
Will coastal flooding be an issue?
I don't believe coastal flooding will be an issue. Winds will be out of the northeast and north during the snow and even into Monday. That's more or less purgatory for causing or not causing coastal flooding.
Winds will pick up Monday, but it'll be out of the north, and not cause any issues.
How cold-hearted with Valentine's Day be?
Keep the hat, gloves and scarves handy. Temperatures will tumble through the 20s and teens Sunday night. Overnight lows will be in the mid-teens inland, with near 20 readings at the coast.
Wet areas from Sunday will freeze up and spotty icy spots will be likely.
Going into the day, high temperatures will range from 32 along the shore to upper 20s for some inland spots, well below average.
Following that, though, our six week run of cold, snowy weather will break. As reported on the Something in the Air podcast, the rest of the winter looks to be milder, as a ridge of high-pressure frequents the eastern United States.
There can still be a day or two of 30s or 20s and light snow can fall. However, the days of sustained cold and big snow are likely over.
