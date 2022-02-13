LIVE UPDATES: Snow moving toward the Jersey Shore

2:45 p.m.: Snow is working eastward, but slowly. It's now in Vineland, Buena Vista Township and Hammonton. It's a steady, light snow when it falls. It should mainly stick to grassy and colder surfaces until 4 p.m. Then, given the sun going down, the last few hours will give it the chance to accumulate on the roads.

12:30 p.m. - Cumberland, Atlantic and Cape May counties are dry right now. Even Ocean County is just getting ocean effect flurries, caused by when frigid air moves over a warmer airmass (similar to Lake effect snow).

However, that band will pivot east into the afternoon and evening. Snow has been melting back from the sun and temperatures being above freezing but expect a fresh coating as it pushes through.

11:10 a.m. - Airport delays have been common and snow has covered the grass, but the system continues to be a minor impact event. Meteorologist Joe Martucci says the shore will start to get steadier snow into the afternoon. He has the full forecast on how much more snow to expect, when it will stop and how cold it will be on Valentine's Day.

9:10 a.m. - The free COVID-19 PCR testing at the Carnegie Center in Atlantic City will not be available Sunday due to the snow. Testing is still available in Galloway at 421 Chris Gaupp Drive through 7 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

9:00 a.m. - Southeastern New Jersey has been quiet and that's largely as expected. The arctic cold front, which will bring most of our snow is still positioned west enough that those along and just east of the New Jersey Turnpike will see the most accumulation for the rest of the storm.

Temperatures are a little warmer than I thought. Temperatures are above 32 everywhere east of a line from Brick to Barnegat Township to Pennsauken. In other words, our area is above freezing. That has lead to roads being wet or perhaps slushy everywhere. Again, though, that was forecast.

Winter weather advisory criteria is three inches of snow in 12 hours. The advisories have been dropped for inland Atlantic as well as Cumberland Counties. Ocean County and points west and north remain in it, though through New Jersey. Philadelphia is in the advisory, too.

It does looks like the New Jersey Turnpike corridor will cash in with the most snow, seeing between two and four inches. Even there, though, roads are mostly OK.

6:00 a.m. - Good morning Jersey Shore and South Jersey, Meteorologist Joe Martucci here bringing you live updates as another weekend snow falls over the area. This is our fourth "bigger" snow event to the area. Two have fallen on a weekend, this and the Blizzard of 2022, and one on a Friday, if you like to start the weekend early (Jan. 7).

Zone one on the map to this story will expect to see one and a half to three inches of snow. Meanwhile, the gray areas expect to have a coating, up to one and a half inches of snow.

I'd love to see your snowfall reports. Go to my social media channels and take a photo with your ruler on the ground. This one won't be a lot of snow, but the measurements, even if an inch, are still valuable to the National Weather Service and us meteorologists, too.

Original Post: Old man winter will come back with a vengeance on a Super Bowl Sunday that will bring some snow and then a cold hearted Valentine's Day.

A winter weather advisory for hazardous conditions is in effect for Cumberland and Ocean counties, as well as inland Atlantic counties from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in The Press of Atlantic City's coverage area. Coastal Atlantic county and all of Cape May County are not in the advisory.

Monday could then bring our last day with high temperatures in the 20s.

While plowable snow is possible for some, the combination of the spring like Saturday and lighter snow will mean accumulations mainly stick on colder and grassy surfaces.

