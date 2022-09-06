LIVE UPDATES: Shelter in place for Ventnor, ACY breaks rainfall record Tuesday

12:25 p.m.: Ventnor has issued a shelter in place given the excessive rainfall in the region. At nearby Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City, 1.80 inches of rain has fallen. Further north, a new flood advisory for nuisance flooding is in effect for the eastern half of Ocean County through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Also, Atlantic City International Airport broke the daily rainfall record for Sept. 6. With 2.02 inches of rain as of 12:20 p.m., it broke the previous high mark of 1.76 inches set in 2017. Rainfall records at the airport date back to 1943.

Aug. 28 also saw a rainfall record at the airport as well.

11:15 a.m.: Madison Avenue between Virginia Avenue and Lafayette Street are flooded in Cape May.

Original Story Below

A flood advisories and a flood watch are in effect for the region until Tuesday afternoon.

A flood watch was put into place by the National Weather Service early Tuesday morning for the potential of rain that can cause life and property damage. Roadway, stream or creek flooding will be possible into Tuesday.

The watch was actually expanded into southeastern New Jersey, as it covered the rest of the state when initially put into place Monday.

As the storm has progressed, heavy rain has brought areas of roadway flooding.

As of 11 a.m., most of Cumberland county, the Atlantic County along and west of a line from Galloway to Estell Manor as well as parts of northern Cape May county are in a flood advisory for nuisance flooding.

It's important to note that even six inches of moving water on a road can move a parked car. If you see flooded water, turn around, don't drown.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, rainfall totals have ranged from around a tenth of an inch in Harvey Cedars, up to 2.22 inches in Upper Deerfield Township. Cumberland County has seen the highest totals, as rain started there first and the heaviest bands of rain have already moved through there.

Other areas in the flood advisory are generally over an inch of rain.

However, towns not in the advisory yet, such as Atlantic City and Somers Point, should pick up over an inch of rain into the afternoon, as the heaviest rain pushes into the area.

Overall, the rain will prevent the region from slipping deeper into drought. According to Thursday's United States Drought Monitor update, 6.9 of the 8.8 million residents in New Jersey were in drought. In South Jersey, Cape May, most of Cumberland and the southern half of Atlantic counties were in a "severe" drought, the third highest of four drought levels. It was the first time since the Fall of 2010 that a severe drought was in either Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland or southern Ocean counties.

The northern part of Atlantic county and the rest of Cumberland county were in a "moderate" drought, the first level of drought.

The drought monitor will update again on Thursday, using information through Tuesday, including this rain.

Typically, between mid-August to mid-October, it are tropical systems that bring widespread rainfall. However, a stationary front that extends from Nantucket to Texas and a wave of low pressure along that front in northern New Jersey brought the much needed rain Tuesday.

This system has been responsible for very heavy rain in Pennsylvania and New England. In Providence, Rhode Island between 4.90 to 6.67 inches of rain has fallen in the city, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network of weather stations, or CoCoRaHS. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday, the National Weather Service reported. While there had been no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence.

Flood threat continues in Georgia, other states Flood watches are in effect in the U.S. southeast and across much of the northeast as forecasters warn of the possibility of torrential downpours across already saturated ground. Forecasters said waves of showers and storms were expected to develop Monday in the region, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico continued to stream across the South and into the Northeast. Parts of Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia were under flash flood watches through Monday evening. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island. Among the hardest-hit areas in this weekend’s storm was northwest Georgia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.