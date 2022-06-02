LIVE UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm watches, warnings on NJ Thursday

5:45 p.m. Update: A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Ocean County from roughly Eagleswood to Long Beach Township on north to Seaside Heights to Manchester.

Original Post

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of South Jersey as a round of evening storms threaten to bringing damaging winds and power outages.

The watch, in effect for the potential of future severe weather development is in effect for all of South Jersey through 9 p.m. Thursday.

Damaging winds will be the biggest concern with any severe thunderstorms that come through, which is still not a definite. If they do, though, it will be a "boom or busy" scenario, with gusts over 70 mph threatening.

To a lesser extent, damage from hail and flooding rainfall will be within the realm of possibility. A quick inch of rain may fall in less than an hour.

Tornadoes are unlikely.

The Storm Prediction Center, a government agency in Norman, Oklahoma, issued the watch Thursday around 1:50 p.m. The region was placed in a level two of five risk for severe weather. This is the kind of risk seen a handful of times a year in New Jersey.

Do note that even if severe storms do not move through, non-severe thunderstorms and heavy rain may still be an issue.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

