LISTEN: The top 10 weather events of 2020
LISTEN: The top 10 weather events of 2020

Joe Martucci and Dave Robinson

Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dr. Dave Robinson break down each of their top ten weather events of 2020. 

 Joe Martucci

Meteorologist Joe Martucci and New Jersey State Climatologist Dave Robinson compare their top ten weather events list of 2020 in this special, year-end podcast. Joe and Dave both agree on six of the ten. They have some fun as they break down their lists. Tropical storms, heavy wind, golf ball sized hail and snow (or lack there-of) are all on the list! 

View Joe's Top 10 Weather Events of 2020: Meteorologist Joe Martucci ranks his top 10 weather events of 2020, take a look

1:44 - How extreme this year's weather was compared to years' past, according to Dave.

4:02 - Comparing the styles of Joe's list and Dave's list (Joe's is South Jersey only, while Dave's is for all of New Jersey).

6:26 - Quick rundown of events ten through six.

17:15 - Quick rundown of events five through one.

19:47 - Full analysis of each of their top five events. 

Local Weather

