Last winter barely had snow. Will this winter share the same fate?

The average snowfall at Atlantic City International is 16.5 inches. Cold Spring averages 14.9 inches, while Seabrook Farms in Upper Deerfield Township averages 13.4 inches.

Winter forecasting includes looking at snow cover during the fall, water temperatures offshore, solar cycles and winds tens of thousands of feet above the surface in the stratosphere. However, no factor is more important than the state of the El Niño Southern Oscillation.

The ENSO is the state of the water temperatures along the equatorial Pacific Ocean. When they're above average, its an El Niño. When they're cooler than average, it's a La Niña. The state of ENSO has impacts far and wide across the globe, including in North America.

Winter 2020-21 will likely have the strongest La Niña since winter 2010-11. That gives a loud signal that winter will likely be warm and wet, rather than cold and snowy in South Jersey and for much of the southern United States.

"A lot of years, I don’t say anything (about a winter forecast) because all bets are off until you see a strong signal. We’re seeing a pretty strong signal (for a La Niña), and it doesn’t bode well for those who love cold, snowy winters in New Jersey," said Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist and professor in the Department of Geography at Rutgers University.

