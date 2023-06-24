We welcome back summer heat, humidity and yes, more rain potential in the form of thunderstorms to the area this weekend. It still looks like many outdoor plans will be OK, but keep a close eye on the sky.

Saturday and Sunday will continue to be about the same as each other. At least 70% of your daytime hours will be dry.

That means weekend events like the Islandman and Islandkids Triathlon in Avalon or the Somers Point Farmers Market will be much more dry than not.

If you want to head to your favorite strip of sand, go for it. Just have a quick place to hide from the lightning in case it gets stormy near you. Remember, if you’re within eight miles of lightning, you’re too close.

The best potential for spotty showers and thunderstorms will be between 1 and 8 p.m. This will be as the sun’s rays heat and destabilize the ground, creating the rain.

Winds will be out of the south both days, so expect that humidity from Friday afternoon to carry over into the weekend. Apologies to your hair when you’re outside. Dew points should be in the upper 60s.

Given the soupy air, any thunderstorm can bring localized roadway flooding. If storms were to move slower, we’d need to worry about widespread issues. We’re catching a break.

In terms of temperatures, expect morning lows to be in the 65- to 70-degree range both days, seasonable for this time of year.

Afternoon highs have their typical ranges. Longport and the immediate coast will be between 75 and 80 degrees. Pleasantville and towns just on the mainland will be just above 80. Farther inland, expect mid- to upper 80s for highs.

The evenings will be balmy. Temperatures will be in the 70s as the showers and storms wind down. If it rains over you after midnight, you’ll be one of the few.

Moving beyond the weekend, we kick off the workweek mostly dry Monday, with one notable exception.

A cold front will pass late Monday, likely after dark. That will bring the risk of severe weather. Given many of us will be asleep then, it’s an important forecast and one I’ll monitor for us.

Otherwise, it’ll be close to completely dry while we wait for that line of storms. It’ll be hot and breezy, too. Inland highs will be around 90 degrees, feeling like the low 90s during the afternoon. The shore will be around 80 degrees.

I’m still hopeful Thursday will be the first day we’re 100% dry in what will then be nine days. However, with an upper-level low-pressure system around, which are notoriously slow to move away, it’s hopeful optimism.