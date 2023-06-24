Yes there will be showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be mostly good news for those spending a day outside at the Jersey Shore this weekend. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Contact Joe Martucci:
609-272-7247
Twitter @acpressmartucci
Joe Martucci
Meteorologist
