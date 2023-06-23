Our four-day stretch of late April temperatures ends Friday. In its place will be summery heat and the first prolonged stretch of summery humidity. However, some things will remain the same, like the shower and storm potential. Many outdoor plans will still be OK.

No day between Friday and Wednesday will be a washout, despite the rain icons in the forecast.

Friday through Sunday will be at least 70% dry. Furthermore, most of the rain will fall during the afternoon and evening.

In the case of Friday, though, severe weather in the form of damaging winds or a tornado is possible.

In other words, it’ll be typical Jersey summertime weather. The difference with this stretch is that we already had days of rain, so the wet weather is prolonged.

Outdoor events, festivals and cookouts could all be OK. Beachstock in Margate is still on, for example. However, they’re going to take it hour by hour, talking with officials watching radar to see if they need to clear out the partygoers in case of lightning.

I believe this is the right move for a number of your events. If your tolerance for rain is low, you’ll have peace of mind postponing or going inside. If you’re OK rolling the dice a little bit, you could be able to do what you’d like.

Your boating plans should be watched carefully. Have a place to get to shore quickly in case a thunderstorm cloud forms nearly. The water is not a safe place to be when this happens.

With the summertime thunderstorm setup will come the summertime warmth and humidity. Morning temperatures will start out between 60 and 65 degrees Friday. Saturday and Sunday will be between 65 and 70 degrees.

Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid-80s for Egg Harbor City and inland areas. For Margate and the shore, it’ll be in the mid-70s. All of this will be seasonable for late June.

Dew points will climb, too. From Friday through Sunday and beyond, dew points will be between 65 and 70 degrees. That is fairly sticky. While we’ve a day here and there of this, this will be our first persistent stretch of it.

After the weekend, the potential for severe weather increases Monday. This will be at some point between the afternoon and evening. I’ll tighten up the timing as we go. Property-threatening weather is possible.

Otherwise, it’ll be a windy day. A stiff southwest wind should send highs to around 90 inland. The shore should be much cooler as a sea breeze develops, in the upper 70s.

Finally, a weather pattern called a rex block made this week cool and unsettled. It’s a blocking pattern, caused by a ridge of high pressure being north of a low-pressure trough.

You can check out a video I made on it at PressofAC.com for more.