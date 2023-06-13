A drying, very warm offshore wind will send temperatures into the low to mid-80s, both at the shore and inland. A round of rain will come Wednesday. Then, I’m watching a mini coastal storm Friday, which may bring a washout.

The five biggest myths about lightning | Across the Sky podcast Thunderstorm season is in full swing across the country and with it comes the threat of lightning. Unfortunately, there’s lots of bad information floating around about this weather hazard.

In the wake of Monday’s rain and cold front is a westerly wind around 10 to 15 mph, keeping the sea breeze away for most places.

So after starting out in the low to mid-60s in the morning, highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The exception should be Ocean County beaches, which should peak in the cooler 70s.

The dew point will lower as the day goes on, into the comfortable 50s.

Sky cover will be mostly sunny, so slap on the sunscreen and enjoy a day on the boat, beach or basketball court. The rip current risk will be moderate. Swim where the lifeguards say it’s safe to do so.

The evening will fall into the 70s and 60s. It’ll be very comfortable under a mainly clear sky.

Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-60s, again above average for this time of year.

Wednesday will be a little different. Winds will be out of the southwest, which will turn into an onshore sea breeze. So shore temperatures will be in the mid-70s. Inland towns will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Clouds will build in. A low-pressure system moving through New England will drag in showers and storms.

If you have outdoor plans Wednesday, move them to the morning to be safe. That will be the driest part of the day. Isolated showers are expected.

Between 1 and 8 p.m., a few lines of showers or thunderstorms will look to pass the region. Within that seven-hour window, up to three hours of this time will be wet. Small hail or a gusty wind will be possible.

So you’ll still have some dry time here.

After 7 p.m., we’ll dry out. Winds will come out of the west. That will bring less humid conditions, and the sky will clear out.

Expect 70s and 60s for your evening. Come Thursday morning, it’ll be in the low 60s just about everywhere.

Thursday will be similar to Tuesday. Offshore winds will blow. We should have a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

So it’ll be a little bit cooler than Tuesday. Highs from Buena to Brigantine will be in the low 80s. Dew points will be comfortable.

Finally, we get to Friday. A weak coastal storm will form just off the Jersey Shore and then move into New England.

Rain, some gusty winds and minor stage coastal flooding are all possible. This won’t be a batten-down-the-hatches kind of system.

I do believe at least half of Friday’s daytime hours will be wet. Whether it’s 51% or 100%, it’s too soon to tell. I’ll have more details in the next column.