top story

July 29 to 31's shore weekend weather earns second "A" of the summer

071222-pac-nws-dogs

Dogs stroll the beaches of Margate, Longport and Ventnor on leashes and off before 8 a.m.  

"I get by with a little help from my friends"

That was the case for July 29 to 31's shore summer weekend weather report card. My weather dad, Dave Robinson, the New Jersey State Climatologist and monthly guest on the award winning Something in the Air podcast, guest picked the grade, since I was away on vacation.

He went with an "A" and I'm not one to question New Jersey's top most authority on climate. 

In all seriousness, it was a great weekend. High temperatures were largely in the upper 70s to mid-80s. Dew points were below 65 degrees. We even had an unusual for July 50-something reading Friday. Winds were light and while we need the rain, there wasn't any to speak of.

That brings our summer grade point average so far to a 3.4, a "B+". We're on pace to have the best weather weekend since we started this in 2018. 

Body Image Report Card

The shore summer weekend report card is an annual tradition at The Press of Atlantic City. Each weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day is graded based on how comfortable it was to be outside at the beach that Friday, Saturday and Sunday (and Monday for the holiday weekends this year). 

The grades are subjective, but are based on factors I believe many can agree upon to drive everyone to the shore for a fantastic weekend.

"A" grades are given to those that are sunny to partly sunny (some clouds are good), high temperatures between 75 and 85 degrees, dew points below 65 degrees, a gentle breeze and, most importantly, no rain. 

Each day is averaged together to get a final weekend grade. As the beaches thin into locals' summer September after Labor Day, we give out the final report card at Ocean City High School. 

Previous Editions of the Shore Summer Weekend Report Card

2021

Download PDF summmer weather report card 2021.pdf

2020

Download PDF 2020 summer report card

2019

Download PDF Summer report card 2019

2018

This report card got buried in the sand. We can't find it anywhere! However, it did earn a 3.1 GPA, good enough for a "B". 

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

