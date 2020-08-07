New Jersey had the hottest July and, by extension, the hottest month in the 126-year history of weather records in the state, making it feel more like South Carolina than South Jersey.
The statewide temperature of 78.8 degrees was 4.2 degrees above average, according to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist. South Jersey, which takes into account the mainland in Mercer, Middlesex and Monmouth counties on south, clocked in at 80 degrees. The shore was just a tick below the South Jersey region, at 79.9 degrees.
For comparison, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had an average temperature of 79.9 during the month.
High pressure sitting over a good portion of the United States kept the jet stream to the north. The jet stream is the river of air about 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south. That allowed warm and sticky air to come in.
It was the third muggiest July, with records going back to the 1940s at Atlantic City International Airport. The dew point was 70.6 degrees, which many would consider sticky, and that was an average.
That helped raise the floor on temperatures overnight. The air temperatures cannot fall below the dew point. Therefore, Atlantic City International Airport’s average low temperature of 71.4 was the second balmiest in history, just 0.1 degree shy of the record in 2018. That was higher than some places in South Florida, like Palm Beach and Big Cypress.
Through Aug. 5, the airport also has a very firm grip on the longest streak of low temperatures at or above 70 degrees. Sitting on 20 days, it’s shattered the previous record of 14. That included a record-breaking 80 degree low temperature July 28, one of two during the month, and two of only 13 in its history. There was also a record-breaking 78 degree low at Sen. Frank. S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City on July 28.
The average dew point for every July since 1943 at Atlantic City International Airport. 2020 was the third stickies month, with an average dew point of 70 degrees.
Iowa Environmental Mesonet
“Seven of the nine warmest Julys since 1895 have been since 2010. So that means in the last 11 years, we’ve had the seven warmest Julys,” Robinson said.
Sixteen of the 31 July days were at or above 90 degrees at A.C. International, including two heatwaves from July 18-22 and July 26-30. While there were no record highs during the month, the record maximum low temperature is indicative of trends in recent decades. Lower Township’s Cooperative Observer Program station, which has taken observations since 1894, has seen nearly 100 such records in the 2010s. That’s higher than any other decade, as it has been since the 1990s.
This station, actually based in Lower Township, shows the number of records broken, by decade. Record maximum low temperatures (upper right) has seen the sharpest increase in new records.
Iowa Environmental Mesonet
Isaias Storm aftermath
The Marmora section of Upper Township was among the areas hardest hit by Tropical Storm Isaias, which spawned a tornado that cut a path across the Garden State Parkway through the mainland Cape May County community.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath talks about the damage to her car and mobile home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Drone footage of damage from tornado in Marmora
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home following tornado
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway Wednesday Aug 5 after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Tuesday, 4 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway at Pine Hill Mobile Home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath talks about the damage to her car and mobile home after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit the Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Ruth Hoath says the tornado spawned from Tropical Storm Isaias sent a tree onto her car at the Pine Hill Mobile Home Park in Upper Township.
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Christine Thomson talks about the Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit her Pine Hill Mobile Home in Marmora Wednesday 5, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Isaias Storm aftermath
Cleanup underway after Tornado from Tropical Storm Isaias hit Rt 9 in Marmora Wednesday 5,2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Aftermath of Isaias on Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
A power line was taken down by a tree on Hammonton's Spruce Street.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Trees all over Hammonton came down on power lines, cars and a few homes.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Richard Tkatch, 58, had a large tree come down in his front yard, taking out power lines and landing on a car he was in the process of repairing. He said it's the most damage his home has sustained as a result of a storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton’s Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Edward Lea / Staff photographer
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Around the corner from Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton's Packard Street was also hit hard from the storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Around the corner from Bellevue Avenue, Hammonton's Packard Street was also hit hard from the storm.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Several homes on Hammonton's Bellevue Avenue sustained damage from the severe winds brought on by Tropical Storm Isaias.
Tropical Storm Isaias aftermath in Hammonton
Jessica Somervill, 35, was reminded of this bench on Bellevue Avenue that reads, ‘Never a dull moment,’ after Isaias blew trees down all over her street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.