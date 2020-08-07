New Jersey had the hottest July and, by extension, the hottest month in the 126-year history of weather records in the state, making it feel more like South Carolina than South Jersey.

The statewide temperature of 78.8 degrees was 4.2 degrees above average, according to Dave Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist. South Jersey, which takes into account the mainland in Mercer, Middlesex and Monmouth counties on south, clocked in at 80 degrees. The shore was just a tick below the South Jersey region, at 79.9 degrees.

For comparison, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had an average temperature of 79.9 during the month.

High pressure sitting over a good portion of the United States kept the jet stream to the north. The jet stream is the river of air about 30,000 feet high that separates cold air to the north and warm air to the south. That allowed warm and sticky air to come in.

It was the third muggiest July, with records going back to the 1940s at Atlantic City International Airport. The dew point was 70.6 degrees, which many would consider sticky, and that was an average.

That helped raise the floor on temperatures overnight. The air temperatures cannot fall below the dew point. Therefore, Atlantic City International Airport’s average low temperature of 71.4 was the second balmiest in history, just 0.1 degree shy of the record in 2018. That was higher than some places in South Florida, like Palm Beach and Big Cypress.

Through Aug. 5, the airport also has a very firm grip on the longest streak of low temperatures at or above 70 degrees. Sitting on 20 days, it’s shattered the previous record of 14. That included a record-breaking 80 degree low temperature July 28, one of two during the month, and two of only 13 in its history. There was also a record-breaking 78 degree low at Sen. Frank. S. Farley Marina in Atlantic City on July 28.

Td July at ACY

The average dew point for every July since 1943 at Atlantic City International Airport. 2020 was the third stickies month, with an average dew point of 70 degrees. 

“Seven of the nine warmest Julys since 1895 have been since 2010. So that means in the last 11 years, we’ve had the seven warmest Julys,” Robinson said.

Sixteen of the 31 July days were at or above 90 degrees at A.C. International, including two heatwaves from July 18-22 and July 26-30. While there were no record highs during the month, the record maximum low temperature is indicative of trends in recent decades. Lower Township’s Cooperative Observer Program station, which has taken observations since 1894, has seen nearly 100 such records in the 2010s. That’s higher than any other decade, as it has been since the 1990s.

IEM Cap May Daily Records

This station, actually based in Lower Township, shows the number of records broken, by decade. Record maximum low temperatures (upper right) has seen the sharpest increase in new records. 

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Diagnosing a heat-related illness

Load comments