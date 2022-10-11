 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Join us on Oct. 26 for our free event on Superstorm Sandy's 10 anniversary

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later, What We Learned

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later; What We Learned will be a panel discussion presented by Atlantic City Electric. Join us, in person on Wednesday, Oct. 26 at noon. 

 Joe Martucci

With the 10th anniversary of Sandy's devastation approaching in October, Szatkowski, now retired, spoke about his experiences during Superstorm Sandy to a room of emergency managers from across the state at the annual New Jersey Emergency Preparedness Association Conference at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in early May.

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later; What Have we Learned will be moderated by our own Joe Martucci, The Press of Atlantic City's Meteorologist.

This free event will be held at the newly opened New Standard Senior Living in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Free lunch will be served as well. You may register for tickets here.

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later; What We Learned

Our panel will be made up by:

- Vince Jones, Atlantic County Emergency Management Director

- Jim Eberwine, Absecon Emergency Manager and retired National Weather Service Meteorologist

- Ryan D. Lewis, Director, Electric Operations at Atlantic City Electric

- Dean Iovino from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly

- Joanne Garofolo, Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc.

The format will consist of opening remarks, followed by an engaging panel discussion that recaps the massive storm that shaped the shore forever, as well as what we have leaned from it. Question and answer with you will be held at the end.

You don't have to wait until the end to ask a question, though. Questions can be submitted ahead of time to Joe Martucci at jmartucci@pressofac.com

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later; What We Learned

Space is limited so please reserve your tickets soon! We look forward to seeing you.

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
