Join us on Oct. 26 for our free event on Superstorm Sandy's 10 anniversary

Hurricane Sandy 10 Years Later; What Have we Learned will be moderated by our own Joe Martucci, The Press of Atlantic City's Meteorologist.
This free event will be held at the newly opened New Standard Senior Living in Egg Harbor Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Free lunch will be served as well. You may register for tickets here.
Our panel will be made up by:
- Vince Jones, Atlantic County Emergency Management Director
- Jim Eberwine, Absecon Emergency Manager and retired National Weather Service Meteorologist
- Ryan D. Lewis, Director, Electric Operations at Atlantic City Electric
- Dean Iovino from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly
- Joanne Garofolo, Advanced Disaster Recovery Inc.
The format will consist of opening remarks, followed by an engaging panel discussion that recaps the massive storm that shaped the shore forever, as well as what we have leaned from it. Question and answer with you will be held at the end.
You don't have to wait until the end to ask a question, though. Questions can be submitted ahead of time to Joe Martucci at jmartucci@pressofac.com.
Space is limited so please reserve your tickets soon! We look forward to seeing you.
Friday marks the anniversary of Superstorm Sandy making landfall in New Jersey, take a look back at its impact
A gallery of photographs showing preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Sandy by photographers at The Press of Atlantic City.
A gallery of photographs showing preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Sandy by photographers at The Press of Atlantic City.
A gallery of photographs of Hurricane Sandy in Southern New Jersey, Monday Oct. 29, 2012, by photographers at The Press of Atlantic City
A gallery of photographs after Hurricane Sandy in our area Tuesday by photographer at The Press of Atlantic City
A gallery of photographs in the aftermath of Sandy Wednesday Oct. 31, 2012 by photographers at The Press of Atlantic City.
Superstorm Sandy made $3.7 billion worse due to sea level rise in N.J.
During Superstorm Sandy in October 2012, sea level rise brought water further inland and kept sea water on normally dry ground longer than usually, adding an approximate $3.7 billion in damage to New Jersey, according to a study published by Nature Communications.
The study, performed by Climate Central of Princeton, Stevens Institute of Technology and Rutgers University says the $3.7 billion amount, 12.8% of the $29.4 billion total damage in the Garden State, was the 50th percentile between the $2.2 billion to $7.0 billion range the research showed.
In the New York City tri state area, including all of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut, sea levels have risen roughly four inches in the century before the 2012 storm made landfall in Brigantine, according to the authors. However, the impacts have been far more pronounced in South Jersey. Sea levels have risen roughly 16 inches in that time in Atlantic City, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
"This study is the first to isolate the sea level rise effects attributable to human activities and put a dollar sign to the additional coastal flooding damage they cause. If we were to calculate the costs of all coastal flooding damage they cause. It would provide clarity on the severe damage we are inflicting on ourselves and our planet and hopefully add urgency to doing more to prevent it," said Philip Orton, research associate professor, Stevens Institute of Technology.
According to the report, approximately 24,500 more people and 16,700 more houses experienced coastal flooding during Sandy than they would have if sea levels were not risen, a 8.8% and 8.4% increase, respectively. Sea level rise largely caused by melting glaciers and warmer waters, due to human induced greenhouse gas emissions. However, sinking land, a shoreline as built up as a city and dredging also play minor roles in the increase.
"The human impact of climate change is clear and costly...This human-caused sea level rise drove higher flood levels during Hurricane Sandy, increasing the costs of damages by about thirteen percent in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. As the effects of climate change grow more frequent and more severe, documenting human impact (as we have done here) is critical to understanding and reducing our adverse contributions to the climate system." said Daniel Gifford, a Postdoctoral Associate at Rutgers University and a Climate Scientist at Climate Central.
The study solely focused on the impacts of sea level rise from Sandy. It did not look at whether climate change influences the size, strength or the highly unusual east to west motion of the storm. Researchers used two types of computer modeling and approaches to arrive at the conclusion, both of which had similar findings. Property damage was calculated using a standard method from the Federal Emergency Management Association. Of the 6,477 storm survivors in shelters during Sandy, 67% of renter registrants from New Jersey were considered low income.
"People who struggled financially to recover from Hurricane Sandy because the last few inches of coastal flooding ruined their floors or appliances may well have escaped serious damage without human-caused sea level rise. They might not realize it, but they are literally victims of climate change," said Ben Strauss, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientist of Climate Central.
Beyond sea level rise, Sandy's impacts were made worse by the fact that the storm made landfall around that Monday evening high tide. Sandy's tide height remains the record for many places along the South Jersey shoreline, including Barnegat Light (6.39 feet above mean lower low water, the average low tide height), Atlantic City Marina (10.20 feet), Stone Harbor (9.39 feet) and Bivalve (10.44 feet).
Despite a record 30 named storms in the Atlantic Hurricane Basin in 2020, there is no link between climate change and the number of the storms, according to research performed by Greg Holland and Cindy L. Bruyere of National Center for Atmospheric Research. However, there has been an increase in the proportion of category four and five hurricanes, which has sustained wind speed of at least 130 mph.
Why summer Sunday ‘evacuations’ prepare Cape May County for real rush
Editors note: This story originally ran in Oct. 2018.
Pick a sunny August Sunday, any one, at around 6 p.m.
It’s not the best time to be in a rush.
Stop-and-go traffic, frequent checks on the time and a few “c’mon!”s is the scene that plays over and over again, each and every Sunday.
While those summer traffic jams may add to someone’s stress level, they also prepare them for evacuating in an emergency.
Traffic data taken from the northbound Cape May toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway shows a striking resemblance between Sunday afternoon drives up the parkway and evacuations for Irene in 2011 and Sandy in 2012. This was the conclusion reached by researchers in a published article of the Journal of the International Society for the Prevention and Mitigation of Natural Hazards.
The results confirm what local emergency management officials have long believed.
“We always looked at traffic patterns, and for years, we’ve always said that when the traffic leaves on a summer Sunday, that’s always the way an evacuation would work out,” said Scott Morgan of the Office of Emergency Management Director for Upper Township, where the northbound Cape May toll plaza on the parkway is located.
Researchers used the Garden State Parkway because they could count vehicles as they passed through the toll booths, in addition to being the major artery through the region and an evacuation route.
There are also other routes that can be used to escape out of Cape May County. Routes 49, 52 and 347 all are options.
“It’s the most accurate representation for what they (the researchers) had,” Morgan said.
Take Irene. On, Aug. 26, 2011, the first full day of the evacuation order for the barrier islands, the traffic trends throughout the day closely mimicked the pattern of Sunday, Aug. 21, 2011 — seven days before Irene struck.
The only difference was that traffic during the actual evacuation grew and peaked three to four hours earlier than the typical Sunday drive.
In short, New Jersey practices for an emergency every summer weekend.
“We do get about four or five nor’easters each year that are equally as strong as the weaker tropical seasons that we get. This is in addition to the ‘evacuations’ that we do on Sundays. The combination of the two makes us pretty prepared for that (mandatory evacuation),” Jim Eberwine, retired National Weather Service Meteorologist said.
However, that does not mean South Jersey residents or visitors should wait until the last minute to leave.
Nearly 3,000 cars per hour went through the Cape May toll plaza on Aug. 21, 2011, the summer Sunday before Irene struck a week later. This was above the roughly 2,600 cars per hour that left at the peak of the Irene evacuation and well above the 1,200 cars per hour number that left at the peak of the off-season Sandy evacuation.
“The more that can be mobilized voluntarily (and earlier), the easier it will be,” Morgan said.
During Irene and Sandy, Morgan worked as the Deputy Director of OEM for Ocean City. If a tropical system ever makes evacuations a real possibility, shutting down the shore economy always is a concern.
“It complicates things when it is the summer season. ... It could politically be detrimental to your career,” Morgan said.
Ann Delaney, 57, is a realtor and Stone Harbor resident who evacuated for Irene and Sandy. She said she understands the need to balance the plight of business owners who will lose out on valuable summer revenue with the safety of all those on the island.
“Business owners lost revenue during Irene. Telling visitors to stay away always has a trickle effect on the economy. We never want to overhype, but we understand that OEMs can’t take the risk of putting people who don’t know about the storm to convince them to leave,” Delaney said.
In the days before Irene, Delaney juggled the task of protecting her weekly rental clients.
“We had to call everybody (weekly renters) and tell them that they had to leave. It took some convincing. We told the incoming Saturday residents not to come. ... I felt a lot of pressure to protect property owners. However, the reality was that I needed to protect myself,” Delaney said.
Josh Linthicum, 43, of Ocean City, was an essential employee in the casino industry during Irene and Sandy.
“I would want to ensure lives were in danger before shutting down the economy, which should also be in the state’s best interest given all of the taxes they take from casino revenue,” Linthicum said.
Still, as the study showed, Delaney had a positive experience during her evacuations. She said she had no major issues on the parkway as she evacuated to New Egypt, in Ocean County, for Irene. During Sandy, she took Route 55, but didn’t remember any problems, either.
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Sometimes there is an upside to disaster, even one as big as Hurricane Sandy.
GALLERY: Today in history Oct. 29; Sandy strikes in 2012
“When OEMs call for an evacuation, people will respond... We did a good job because the winds and rains came after people left,” Eberwine said.
Eberwine believes because many people go to and from the Jersey Shore on the regular basis, they know what to expect leaving a coastline en mass.
“Other places don’t do that, like Texas during Hurricane Rita in 2005 (when 90 people died as a direct result of evacuations).”
