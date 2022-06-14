 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Joe Martucci earns "Weather-Ready Nation" ambassador for The Press of A.C.

  • 0
Meteorologist Joe Martucci

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has been with The Press of Atlantic City since September of 2017. He is the only meteorologist at a newspaper in the state is a part of the Lee Enterprises, parent company of The Press, weather network. 

 Joe Martucci

Meteorologist Joe Martucci earned the "Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™" from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for his efforts to improve the region's readiness, responsiveness and resilience against extreme weather. 

Weather Ready Nation Logo

Meteorologist Joe Martucci has earned the Weather Ready Nation ambassadorship from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

Ambassadors commit to serve as a change agent and leader in the community through messaging, and engaging with the community. For example, Martucci has shared videos on the differences between weather watches, warnings and advisories as well as safest places to shelter during a tornado.

Ambassadors also provide outreach content about creating a Weather Ready Nation as well as assist with StormReady® opportunities for communities (Cape May County and Harvey Cedars are a few local examples that are dubbed as StormReady) which arm those places with safety skills needed to save lives and property.

Throughout the year, Martucci will share specialized content from NOAA about how to be weather ready. Martucci also earns a seal from NOAA that will be displayed publicly.  

People are also reading…

Get video forecast, written forecasts, podcasts, environmental stories and more in The Press' free daily newsletter: www.pressofac.com/newsletters

Watch all episodes of 2022's 'THE SEASON with Joe Martucci' here

THE SEASON with Joe Martucci is a summer video series taking in the people, places and things that make the Jersey Shore go 'round during the summer. Look for nine episodes from June, all the way to Locals' Summer September.

Have a summer shore activity for Joe to do? Email him at jmartucci@pressofac.com

THE SEASON: Rookie lifeguard training in Margate
Features

THE SEASON: Rookie lifeguard training in Margate

  • Joe Martucci
  • 0

As beach season begins, a new crew of lifeguards get ready to protect and serve the coast. For many, it's their first jobs, starting as young …

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News