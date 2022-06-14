Joe Martucci earns "Weather-Ready Nation" ambassador for The Press of A.C.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci earned the "Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador™" from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) for his efforts to improve the region's readiness, responsiveness and resilience against extreme weather.
Ambassadors commit to serve as a change agent and leader in the community through messaging, and engaging with the community. For example, Martucci has shared videos on the differences between weather watches, warnings and advisories as well as safest places to shelter during a tornado.
The National Weather Service has three main tools at their disposal to alert you of weather …
Ambassadors also provide outreach content about creating a Weather Ready Nation as well as assist with StormReady® opportunities for communities (Cape May County and Harvey Cedars are a few local examples that are dubbed as StormReady) which arm those places with safety skills needed to save lives and property.
Cape May became the first county in the state to receive the StormReady designation from the…
Throughout the year, Martucci will share specialized content from NOAA about how to be weather ready. Martucci also earns a seal from NOAA that will be displayed publicly.
