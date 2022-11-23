Joe and Sean's "Snow Search" weather outlook for Nov. 25 to Dec. 6

It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Are you ready for winter? Listen to the second part of our two-part winter weather preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Sean and Joe say there isn't much winter weather as November transitions into December, great for holiday traveling. However, further down into the last month of the year, a "stretched" polar vortex will try to move in.
