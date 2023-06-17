Out go the Friday storms, in comes the Saturday smoke. Canadian wildfire smoke will thicken Saturday, bringing problems to some. A shower is possible in spots. The smoke should lighten a bit for a dry Father’s Day.

Those with asthma or respiratory issues will want to take it easy over the weekend, especially Saturday. In the wake of Friday’s storms, winds both aloft and at the surface will be from the northwest. That will waft in the smoke from Ontario and Quebec.

Staying inside with a HEPA filter is the best way to have the cleanest air.

For all others, the sky may look gray instead of blue, but it’ll be very comfortable.

Morning lows Saturday will be in the 55- to 60-degree range for Corbin City and inland areas. Longport and the shore will be in the low 60s.

From there, high temperatures will rise to around 80 degrees everywhere, even at the beaches. For the third time in the past seven days, an offshore breeze will hold back any cooling sea breeze from developing.

After 2 p.m., isolated showers will enter north of Route 30 (White Horse Pike), ending about 9 p.m. The sunshine and back edge of the low-pressure system that passed Friday will spark up showers in New England that will then drift south.

So the Skimmer Festival in Sea Isle City should be fine. Those with outdoor plans Saturday (like me) should keep them but be able to run inside if a brief shower comes.

Skimmer Festival weather forecast; dry but smoky in Sea Isle City The annual Skimmer festival is back on Fathers' Day weekend in Sea Isle City, loading with f…

Saturday evening will see a clearing sky with less haze over time. Temperatures will fall into the 70s and 60s.

Come Father’s Day morning, temperatures will start out in the mid-50s inland to low 60s at the shore. With less smoke in the sky, I believe fewer of us will have issues being outside. An early game of pickleball, golf or crabbing with dad will be just fine.

From there, we’ll get into a very comfortable day. Dew points will be in the dry 50s. The low-pressure system will be far enough away to keep us rain free. Furthermore, we’ll have a mostly sunny sky.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s inland and the upper 70s at the coast. So it’s a bigger temperature spread than Saturday. A cooling onshore seabreeze should cap coastal temperatures.

With Juneteenth on Monday, Sunday night will be just as busy as Saturday night. The weather will cooperate. Expect a mainly clear sky with a beautiful breeze. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 60s most of the time.

We’ll look for another overnight low split between the 50s inland and 60s at the beaches.

A smokier sky should return Monday. You may need to stay inside. Otherwise, it looks like a partly cloudy sky with highs between 75 and 80 degrees.

With a light morning wind, the sea breeze should develop easily.

Find tide times, coastal flooding forecast for the Jersey Shore here Below are Jersey Shore locations with previous and forecast tide data. The forecasts show wh…

A persistent onshore wind will arrive Tuesday through Thursday. Keep coastal flooding in the back of your mind during the high tides. It would be minor flood stage, if anything.