Jersey Shore to receive up to 55 mph wind gusts with soaking rain Wednesday

Wind damage and power outages are possible Wednesday, mainly at and near the shore. Strong gusts and hours of rain will be with us as a potent cold front crosses the region. Thursday will then be dry, but staying breezy and turning chilly.

If you’re trying to do something outside Wednesday, the biggest chunk of dry time will be between 8 to 10 a.m. After that, rain will be likely until 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.

Temperatures will be mild at dawn, generally 45 to 50 degrees everywhere. That’s due to an increasingly strong southeasterly wind and the heat-trapping clouds that filled in overnight.

For those east of the Garden State Parkway, there will be sustained winds blowing right off the water from the southeast.

Generally, gusts will peak at 45 mph here. That will topple garbage cans and blow holiday decorations and loose objects. However, there is the potential for higher intensity when a narrow but heavy band of rain passes from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph will be possible then as the direction flips to the west. Given it’ll be dark and part of the p.m. commute, give yourself extra time on the roads.

Inland, it’ll be a windy day, but damaging winds are unlikely. Sustained winds will be 20 to 25 mph, with top gusts of 40 mph.

For the rain, a few areas of roadway ponding are possible. However, that would be it. With the exception of that heavy band between 6 and 8 p.m., it’ll be a moderate-intensity downpour with small, less than an hour, breaks in between. It’ll be enough to make you want to move anything outdoors you had planned to another day. At least high temperatures will be around 60 degrees.

My final rainfall forecast is 0.3 to 0.6 inches.

That last, heavier band of rain will come with the actual cold front passage itself. It should last for no more than 20 minutes and likely come with a strong gust of wind.

After the rain ends, the clouds will clear out. However, the winds will stay just as strong. Now coming from the northwest, that will send temperatures down quickly into the night. By midnight, we should be around 40 degrees.

As we start off Thursday, morning lows will be around 30 for Port Republic and inland towns, with Atlantic City and the shore in the mid-30s. Oh, and wind chills will be around 20 degrees. Winter coats will be needed.

We’ll need the jackets all day long, too.

High temperatures will be in the mid-40s, a few degrees below average for the first day of December (and the start of climatological winter). Factor in the winds, which will be 15 to 25 mph sustained, and it’ll feel below 35 degrees all Thursday long.

Finally, winds will taper off Thursday evening. With a clear sky and very dry air, we’ll be cold overnight. The evening will fall through the 40s and 30s.

Around dawn Friday, morning lows will range from about 20 in the rural Pine Barrens to the mid-20s in other inland spots, like Stafford Township, to around 32 at the shore.

Lastly, we made it to the official end of hurricane season Wednesday. Assuming no new storms develop by the end of the day — which is very likely — we’ll wind up with 14 tropical storms, eight hurricanes and two major hurricanes, Category 3 or greater. This is slightly below average.