South Jerseyans didn't need to go south for a mild escape from the cold last month.
January's temperatures were milder than an average March, with the second warmest start to the year on record and an essentially snowless month, according to data.
Atlantic City International Airport in Egg Harbor Township and the Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City both reported the second warmest January on historical record, with temperatures 8.4 and 8.5 degrees above the currentclimate average, respectively.
Millville came in third. Data was used from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
The warmth was impressive for all locations, but it was particularly impressive in Atlantic City. Records here stretch back to 1874, while airport and Millville statistics go back to the 1940s.
At the airport, Jan. 2023 was warmer than every single February on record and warmer than many Marches.
Atlantic City International Airport's average temperature for the month, which takes into account both high and low temperatures, was 42.5 degrees. Only January 1950 was warmer. An average January is 34.1 degrees, while an average March is 41.9 degrees.
At the shore, the average January temperature of 44.3 degrees in Atlantic City was warmer than an average March by 2.1 degrees. It was also warmer than three separate Aprils: 1874, 1875 and 1907. The shore town was the warmest location in New Jersey. Historically, the only warmer January was in 1932.
The combination of persistent and intense mild air drove this historical January warmth. Nearly every day was above average. Atlantic City had only one night below freezing on Jan. 16. The airport reached 70 degrees in the morning for the first time in January history on Jan. 4.
Inland, this past January's temperatures were closer to an average January in Norfolk, Virginia. For the shore, it was like Atlanta, Georgia.
For much of the month the jet stream, the river of air that separates two air masses roughly 30,000 feet high, was located to the north of New Jersey. That allowed for mild air from the Pacific Ocean to dominate the month.
That was evident in the temperatures and weather conditions. Two thunderstorms were reported at Atlantic City International Airport during January, tied for second most. Eleven days had winds from the southeast, south, southwest or west, directions that bring warmer air.
And snow was barely anywhere to be found.
A trace amount of snow was reported at the airport on Jan. 14 and Jan. 31. That was tied for second least snow in a January, only topped by Jan. 1973 which did not even see one flake of snow. That 1972-1973 winter remains the least snowiest on record, with 0.4 inches total.
"As a 10-year old, being able to play on the school playground in Absecon without a coat (was like) summertime. Also, not freezing while riding my bike to get there. It was awesome enough that I remember it to this day," said Diane Povse Mason, who lived in Absecon during that winter, which brought the only snowless season to Lower Township's long running climate reporting site.
Despite South Jersey seeing snowier winters in recent decades, temperatures have been warmer. The 1951-1980 average January temperature was 32.0 degrees at Atlantic City International Airport, according to NOAA. In the current 1991-2020 climate average used by meteorologists across the world, that figure has risen to 34.1 degrees.
While there have more record warm temperatures set than recent decades, most of the warm is derived from temperatures being slightly milder than increasing average.
Friday to Saturday, Feb. 3-4, will feature an arctic blast that will send high temperatures below freezing and put wind chills Saturday morning in the negatives. However, it will be brief and may very well not return for the rest of February.
The Climate Prediction Center, a government agency based in College Park, Maryland has given the state only a 23% likelihood of a colder than average February.
Here are the 9 ways it can snow in New Jersey
LARGE SCALE STORMS
1 and 2) "Miller A" and "Miller B" storms
When you think of your classic nor'easters, think of Miller A and Miller B low-pressure systems.
The name comes from J.E. Miller, the researcher who came up with this naming system for East Coast storms in 1946.
They can happen any time of the year, bringing rain, wind and coastal flooding. However, it's during the winter when they're most frequent, and most apt to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain.
Whether it's a Miller A or Miller B depends on where the low-pressure system originates.
In a Miller A setup, the low-pressure system develops off the southeastern United States coast, or the Gulf of Mexico. It then intensifies as it moves up the East Coast before turning to the northeast somewhere in Mid-Atlantic, Northeast or Eastern Canada.
The blizzard of March 13-14, 1993, was an example of a Miller A.
Miller B storms are a little more common but typically not as strong as Miller A storms.
Miller B storms start as low-pressure systems moving east from the Great Plains and Midwest.
The system then weakens as it hits the Appalachian Mountains. However, the low reforms on the other side of the mountains, either over the coastal states or just out to sea. From there, it'll strengthen as it moves north. Like a Miller A, it'll move to the northeast.
For New Jersey, these storms are best known for bringing more snow northwest of the New Jersey Turnpike, a mix along the turnpike and mostly rain to southeastern New Jersey. However, a shift in the track 75 miles east can bring snow to the whole state. The opposite can bring rain to all but the mountains of northwest New Jersey.
3) Alberta clipper
As the name implies, these storms hail from Alberta, Canada. They form on the lee, or eastern side of the Rocky Mountains.
They're fast moving, cold, fairly weak low-pressure systems. They travel from Alberta to New Jersey in two or three days.
If New Jersey is near or north of the low-pressure center, a few hours of light (less than a half-inch per hour) to moderate (a half-inch to an inch per hour) snow is likely with gusty winds.
If the Garden State is south of the low, it'll usually rain. Behind it typically comes a cold shot of air and gusty winds.
Alberta clippers happen numerous times a winter in New Jersey.
SMALL-SCALE STORMS
4) Norlun trough
Along with Miller storms, norlun troughs give meteorologists the most headaches.
A norlun trough is an axis of shifting winds on the northwest side of a low-pressure system, which spins counterclockwise.
Snow with a norlun trough is usually heavy, narrow in size and only lasts a few hours.
This private snowstorm was put on full display Dec. 5, 2018. Brigantine reported 7.5 inches of snow, with 5.0 inches in the Beesleys Point section of Upper Township. However, West Cape May reported nothing, with just flurries near Forked River in Lacey Township.
A norlun trough requires colder than usual air aloft and relatively mild ocean waters to cause unstable air to develop. Around 15,000 to 20,000 feet in the atmosphere, a low-pressure system provides upward motion to create snow. At the surface, winds that meet in a localized area provide additional upward motion.
5) Snow squalls
The wintertime equivalent of brief but intense warm-season thunderstorm is the snow squall.
Whiteout conditions that bring dangerous, even deadly road conditions, with strong winds for a brief time (less than an hour), are usually the case with these.
Snow squalls are usually caused by cold fronts with arctic origins. The squall itself forms either just in front of or behind the front.
While not as much as warm-season storms, a relatively large amount of unstable air is formed by these fronts. That creates the snow.
SNOW CAUSED BY WIND AND WATER
Snow caused by wind and water comes from low-level clouds, 1,000 to 5,000 feet high. Previously discussed forms of snow come from clouds 10,000 or 20,000 feet high.
6) Lake effect snow
The same snow that falls around the Great Lakes throughout the year usually makes its way to New Jersey a few times a year.
Typically, though, by the time it reaches New Jersey, it's light snow, having been weakened by the Appalachian Mountains. Sometimes, it's even rain by the time it reaches here.
Hey how about this? Lake effect snow is peeking its head into South Jersey. It's unusual, but can happen. Let me know if you get a few flakes! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/eV04eo8Kh3— Joe Martucci (@ACPressMartucci) December 29, 2020
Still, it can coat the ground or bring a light accumulation, typically north of Interstate 195, which runs from near Trenton to Point Pleasant.
At the most basic level, lake effect snow develops when cold winds blow over a relatively mild body of water. However, the cold air must typically blow over the water for at least 60 miles. Winds at the surface must be from nearly the same direction as a few thousand feet above.
Lake effect snow season stops when the Great Lakes freeze over. This usually happens on Lake Erie, though with declining frequency. However, it can also happen in Lake Huron, Lake Ontario and Lake Superior.
7) Delaware Bay effect snow
It takes a lot, but it has happened, giving lower Cape May County a snowstorm all to themselves.
Similar to lake effect snow, it's caused by cold air going over the relatively milder Delaware Bay. Unlike some of the Great Lakes, the Delaware Bay does not freeze over significantly. Therefore, this can happen at any point over the winter.
However, there are challenges to making this happen. The bay is fairly small. Therefore, during the winter, the bay needs to be warmer than usual to have enough moisture available so when the cold air goes over it, snow develops in addition to clouds.
Furthermore, winds need to be nearly due northwest to capture the full length of the bay.
8) Long Island Sound effect snow
Even less common is snow that develops off the Long Island Sound and goes into North Jersey.
While the sound is longer than the Delaware Bay, a colder than usual east-northeast wind is needed to pick up the moisture off the sound and convert it to snow.
At Teterboro Airport in Bergen County, northwesterly winds are the most common during the winter.
9) Ocean effect snow
Why use a bay or lake when you can use an entire ocean? With an essentially limitless amount of fetch over the Atlantic Ocean, ocean effect snow can happen whenever the difference in temperature between onshore near surface winds and the water is large enough.
This will come from one of two weather events, typically.
First is a cold east-to-northeast wind around an arctic high-pressure system in Quebec or Atlantic Canada.
Second will be in the later stages of a nor'easter, when cold northeast winds wrap around a system.
In the latter case, low level ocean effect snow can fall below the large-scale clouds of a nor'easter. In New Jersey, Ocean and Atlantic counties see this the most.
What about the polar vortex?
The polar vortex can start the process that brings New Jersey snow. However, the vortex is a low-pressure system in the stratosphere. In the poles, that starts about 20,000 feet high. In New Jersey, that's about 35,000 feet high.
Surface low-pressure systems tend to be more directly responsible for cloud and snow formation.
