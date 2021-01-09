 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Mostly clear skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Pleasantville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 25-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News