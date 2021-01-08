 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Pleasantville: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 27F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 27 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News