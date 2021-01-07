 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Pleasantville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News