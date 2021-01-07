This evening in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Pleasantville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Periods of rain. Low 44F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfa…
This evening in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool te…
Pleasantville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain …
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.
This evening in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorr…
This evening in Pleasantville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Pleasantville tomorrow. The …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE