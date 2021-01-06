 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Pleasantville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Pleasantville tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News