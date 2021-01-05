This evening in Pleasantville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleasantville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
