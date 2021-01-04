This evening's outlook for Pleasantville: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
