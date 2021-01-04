 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Pleasantville: Cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Pleasantville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News