Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

For the drive home in Pleasantville: Windy. Rain and snow in the evening will transition to mainly rain overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Temperatures in Pleasantville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Very windy conditions are expected Monday in Pleasantville, with winds reaching 33 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Coastal Flood Watch from MON 7:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit pressofatlanticcity.com.