Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

For the drive home in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Pleasantville Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Pleasantville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SUN 4:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 AM EST. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.