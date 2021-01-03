Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

Pleasantville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleasantville area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.