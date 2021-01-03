Pleasantville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the evening. Low 36F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleasantville area Monday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 34-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
