Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

For the drive home in Pleasantville: Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Pleasantville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 19 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit pressofatlanticcity.com.

