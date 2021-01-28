This evening in Pleasantville: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.35. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Pleasantville, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tidal gauges in Ship Bottom, Tuckerton, Absecon, South Dennis, Avalon and Stone Harbor now have the same starting points for calculating tide …
For the drive home in Pleasantville: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Pleasantville people should be prepared fo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The…
For the drive home in Pleasantville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Pleasantville people should be prepared for te…
For the drive home in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. …
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE