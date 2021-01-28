 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

This evening in Pleasantville: Clear. Low 18F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.35. We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Pleasantville, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit pressofatlanticcity.com for local news and weather.

