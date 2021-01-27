 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey

For the drive home in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Pleasantville Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Pleasantville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

