For the drive home in Pleasantville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in Pleasantville Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. A 19-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Pleasantville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on pressofatlanticcity.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for South Jersey
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tidal gauges in Ship Bottom, Tuckerton, Absecon, South Dennis, Avalon and Stone Harbor now have the same starting points for calculating tide …
Tonight's weather conditions in Pleasantville: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The…
For the drive home in Pleasantville: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, Pleasantville people should be prepared fo…
For the drive home in Pleasantville: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Pleasantville people should be prepared for te…
This evening in Pleasantville: Clear skies. Low 23F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Pleasantville area Thursday. T…
The best local coverage, unlimited
Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.LEARN MORE